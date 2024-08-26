Telegram Claims CEO Pavel Durov Has ‘Nothing to Hide’ After Arrest in France

Telegram, the popular messaging app known for its largely hands-off approach to moderation, has responded to the arrest of its CEO and founder, Pavel Durov, by French authorities outside of Paris.

The Verge reports that the messaging app Telegram, known for its hands-off moderation policies, responded to Durov’s arrest on Sunday via a post on its official app channel. The company declared that Durov has nothing to conceal and argued it is unreasonable to hold a platform or its owner accountable for alleged misuse occurring on it by users. French officials have verified to several news organizations that the arrest is connected to an active criminal investigation into unlawful activities happening on Telegram’s network.

Breitbart News previously reported on Pavel’s arrest, writing:

Durov was arrested under a warrant related to “various violations of his encrypted messaging service,” according to a report by Le Monde. The 39-year-old, who became a French citizen in 2021, is expected to be brought to court on Sunday. French authorities are accusing Durov of a “lack of moderation” involving Telegram. The messaging app is reportedly under attack in Europe for the “viral circulation of false information.” “Telegram has shielded itself from state moderation rules, at a time when the European Union and the United States are putting pressure on major platforms to remove illegal content,” Le Monde reported. France’s OFMIN (Office to Combat Violence Against Minors) issued the warrant as part of an investigation into “offenses ranging from fraud, drug trafficking, cyberbullying, organized crime, glorification of terrorism, and fraud,” a source told the French newspaper. “Enough with Telegram’s impunity,” a French investigator said.

With nearly one billion global users, many view Telegram as a censorship-resistant, private option compared to other social platforms, even though the app does not encrypt messages by default. Telegram’s statement underscored the vital role its service plays in enabling communication and information access for its enormous user base. The company said it anticipates a swift resolution to the situation.

Russia, where Durov was born, has also taken notice of the arrest. The Russian Embassy in Paris asserted that French authorities have denied them contact with the Telegram founder, who holds dual French and Emirati citizenship. Telegram is based in the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking to Tucker Carlson in a rare April interview, Durov conveyed Telegram’s aim to stay neutral and fend off government requests to moderate content. He noted he typically avoids traveling to major countries embroiled in geopolitical issues where Telegram faces intense scrutiny, favoring locations aligned with the company’s values and mission. Throughout the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Telegram has been instrumental in spreading information.

Read more at the Verge here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.