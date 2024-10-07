Do You Trust Google? Search Giant Tests Verified Checkmarks to Identify ‘Genuine’ Businesses

Google is experimenting with a new feature that displays blue verified checkmarks next to links in search results that the search giant deems to be legitimate, aiming to help users avoid fake or fraudulent websites.

The Verge reports that to enhance user trust and safety, Google has begun testing a new verification system in its search results. The tech giant is now displaying blue checkmarks beside links to genuine business websites, such as Meta, Apple, and Amazon, to help users identify trustworthy sources and avoid falling victim to copycat sites attempting to capitalize on well-known brands.

Google public affairs spokesperson Molly Shaheen confirmed the experiment, stating, “We regularly experiment with features that help shoppers identify trustworthy businesses online, and we are currently running a small experiment showing checkmarks next to certain businesses on Google.”

The checkmarks are currently visible to a limited number of users and appear to be an extension of Google’s Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) feature, which is already used to display verification checkmarks in Gmail’s web and mobile apps for senders who have adopted the verification platform.

When a user hovers over the checkmark, a message appears explaining, “Google’s signals suggest that this business is the business that it says it is.” According to Shaheen, this determination is based on factors such as website verification, Merchant Center data, and manual reviews conducted by Google.

Google has not officially announced the search checkmarks or provided a timeline for when more users can expect to see the feature. The company’s decision to implement this verification system comes as part of its ongoing efforts to combat the spread of misinformation and protect users from fraudulent websites.

As with all Google features, there is a concern that the company will use this as a political weapon against conservatives. Google has a long track record of censorship and if users become used to only clicking on links with verification checkmarks, selective verification could become a new censorship tool.

As Breitbart News reported in 2020, Google heavily censored Breitbart in search results, especially on searches related to Joe Biden.

Read more at the Verge here.

