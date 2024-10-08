13 States File Lawsuits Against China’s TikTok Alleging Platform Is Addictive and Harms Children’s Mental Health

13 states and the District of Columbia have filed lawsuits against China’s TikTok, claiming the popular short-form video app is designed to be addictive and is harming the mental health of children and teens.

AP News reports that in a coordinated legal effort, multiple states and the District of Columbia have filed lawsuits against China-owned TikTok, alleging that the social media platform’s design intentionally fosters addiction in young users, leading to detrimental effects on their mental health. The lawsuits, filed in state courts, stem from a national investigation into TikTok launched in March 2022 by a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from states such as New York, California, Kentucky, and New Jersey.

Central to the lawsuits is TikTok’s algorithm, which powers the app’s main “For You” feed by serving users content tailored to their interests. The complaints also highlight specific design features that allegedly contribute to children’s addiction, including endless scrolling, push notifications with “buzzes,” and face filters that create unattainable appearances.

The District of Columbia’s filing referred to the algorithm as “dopamine-inducing,” claiming it was intentionally created to be addictive and trap young users into excessive use for hours on end. The complaint asserts that TikTok engages in these practices despite knowing the potential for “profound psychological and physiological harms,” such as anxiety, depression, and body dysmorphia.

Washington DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb stated, “It is profiting off the fact that it’s addicting young people to its platform.” Similarly, Cari Fais, acting director of New Jersey’s Division of Consumer Affairs, said, “The ugly truth is that TikTok misrepresents its platform as being safe for young users when, in reality, it is designed to turn a generation of children into social media addicts for TikTok’s profit.”

While TikTok does not allow children under 13 to sign up for its main service and restricts some content for those under 18, several states argue that these restrictions are easily bypassed, enabling children to access the adult version of the platform despite the company’s safety claims.

The lawsuits also target other aspects of TikTok’s business, such as its virtual currency system, TikTok Coins, and the “Gifts” feature on TikTok LIVE. The District of Columbia alleges that TikTok operates as an “unlicensed virtual economy” by allowing users to purchase coins and send gifts to streamers, who can then cash them out for real money. The company reportedly takes a 50 percent commission on these transactions without registering as a money transmitter with the appropriate authorities.

Furthermore, officials claim that teens are frequently exploited for sexually explicit content through TikTok’s LIVE streaming feature, essentially operating as a “virtual strip club” without age restrictions. The company’s cut from these financial transactions allegedly allows it to profit from this exploitation.

Breitbart News has reported extensively on the dangers of TikTok for children and teens. Alana Mastrangelo explained in 2023:

To add insult to injury, the Chinese app also rewards U.S. users by making them go viral or become “TikTok famous” for behaving foolishly. On one hand, this is accomplished by posting frivolous dance videos, but on the other, it is for popularizing dangerous trends or posting sexual content. TikTok’s algorithm also makes it easier for teenagers to go viral and gain internet fame when they post sexualized videos. This has also taken a toll on teens’ mental health, according to mental health professionals. And the Chinese company seemingly tailors its algorithms to have different impacts on various communities. For example, a lawsuit filed in July alleges that TikTok pushes especially violent content on black teenagers. Unlike other social media platforms — such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter — TikTok makes it much easier and faster for teens to obtain what they perceive as “fame” on the app. This fame can come with a terrible price.

