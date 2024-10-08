Watch — Elon Musk Tells Tucker Carlson He’s ‘All In’ for Donald Trump

Elon Musk told Tucker Carlson he is “all in” for former President Donald Trump during a recent interview on TCN on X.

“If he loses, I’m fucked,” Musk laughed, to which Carlson replied, “It does seem that way.”

Watch Below:

“How long do you think my prison sentence is going to be?” Musk quipped. “Will I see my children? I don’t know.”

The SpaceX CEO added, “I’ve been trashing Kamala non-stop.”

“The Kamala puppet, I call it — the machine that the Kamala puppet represents,” Musk continued. “I made a joke, which I deleted, which is like, nobody’s even bothering to try to kill Kamala, because it’s pointless. What do you achieve? Nothing. They’ll just find another puppet.”

Musk explained that “some people interpreted” his comment as “calling to assassinate her,” which was not his intention, as he was only trying to convey that “nobody tries to assassinate a puppet.”

“She’s safe,” Musk asserted, adding, “They tried to kill Trump twice with actual guns and bullets. He was shot in the ear right in fucking Butler, where I was.”

Musk then briefly recalled his appearance at Trump’s historic return rally to Butler, Pennsylvania, where the 45th president survived the first assassination attempt on his life on July 13 after being struck in the ear with a bullet.

“If he loses it’s going to be hard for you to pretend you never supported him,” Carlson noted, to which Musk reacted by laughing, before simply stating, “All in.”

“All in, baby,” Musk added, to which Carlson replied by asking, “Is it fun?”

“Yeah, it’s pretty fun,” the SpaceX CEO answered.

WATCH — Elon Musk Issues Grim Warning at Trump rally in Butler: “This Will Be Last Election” If People Don’t Vote

As Breitbart News reported, Musk joined Trump in Butler on Saturday, where he leapt in the air twice as he made his way to the podium, before declaring, “I’m not just MAGA. I’m dark MAGA,” as he tipped his black “Make America Great Again” hat before a massive crowd of Trump supporters.

Musk then implored Trump supporters to vote, warning, “This will be the last election” if they do not.

“Fight, fight, fight! Vote, vote, vote!” Musk proclaimed.

WATCH: Corey Comperatore’s Firefighter Jacket Remains at Butler Rally After Conclusion of Event

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.