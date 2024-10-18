Feds Launch Investigation into Tesla’s ‘Full Self-Driving’ System Following Crashes, Pedestrian Death

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has initiated a probe into Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” system after reports of crashes in low-visibility conditions, including one incident that resulted in a pedestrian’s death.

AP News reports that the NHTSA has launched an investigation into Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” system following reports of several crashes occurring in low-visibility conditions. The probe, which was opened on Thursday, comes after the company reported four incidents where Tesla vehicles encountered challenges in situations involving sun glare, fog, and airborne dust. Tragically, one of these crashes led to the death of a pedestrian, while another resulted in an injury.

The investigation, covering approximately 2.4 million Tesla vehicles from the 2016 through 2024 model years, aims to assess the “Full Self-Driving” system’s ability to detect and respond appropriately to reduced roadway visibility conditions. NHTSA officials will also examine the contributing circumstances surrounding these crashes and determine if any other similar incidents have occurred under comparable conditions.

This development comes on the heels of Tesla’s recent event at a Hollywood studio, where CEO Elon Musk unveiled plans for a fully autonomous robotaxi without a steering wheel or pedals. Musk has repeatedly promised autonomous vehicles in the past and stated that the company intends to have autonomous Models Y and 3 running without human drivers as early as next year. However, the impact of the current investigation on Tesla’s self-driving ambitions remains unclear.

While there are no federal regulations specifically focused on autonomous vehicles, they must still adhere to broader safety rules. NHTSA would need to approve any robotaxi lacking pedals or a steering wheel, which is unlikely to happen while the investigation is ongoing. If Tesla attempts to deploy autonomous vehicles in its existing models, the decision would likely fall under state regulations.

Tesla has faced scrutiny from NHTSA in the past, having twice recalled its “Full Self-Driving” system under pressure from the agency. The recalls were issued to address issues such as disobedience of traffic laws. These problems were supposed to be resolved through online software updates.

Critics have long argued that Tesla’s system, which relies solely on cameras to identify hazards, lacks the proper sensors to be fully self-driving. In contrast, nearly all other companies working on autonomous vehicles employ a combination of radar, laser sensors, and cameras to enhance performance in dark or poor visibility conditions.

The current investigation enters new territory for NHTSA, as the agency previously viewed Tesla’s systems as assisting drivers rather than driving themselves. By focusing on the capabilities of “Full Self-Driving,” NHTSA is shifting its attention from simply ensuring that drivers are paying attention to the system’s ability to detect and respond to safety hazards.

The AP Contributed to this report.

Read more at AP News here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.