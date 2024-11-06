Jeff Bezos Offers ‘Big Congratulations’ to Donald Trump on ‘Decisive Victory’

Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos offered President-elect Donald Trump a “big congratulations” in a social media post on Wednesday, following the 45th and soon-to-be 47th president’s sweeping victory in the election against Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Big congratulations to our 45th and now 47th President on an extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory,” Bezos wrote in a Wednesday X post.

“No nation has bigger opportunities,” the Amazon founder added. “Wishing @realDonaldTrump all success in leading and uniting the America we all love.”

As Breitbart News reported, less than two weeks before the 2024 presidential election, the Washington Post‘s editorial board announced it would not be endorsing any candidates in the upcoming presidential election.

The decision allegedly involved Bezos, who reportedly ordered the non-endorsement while early vote trends appeared to favor Trump.

This is the first time the paper has chosen not to vouch for a presidential candidate in 36 years — a blow to Harris, who was also not endorsed by her hometown newspaper, the Los Angeles Times.

Notably, Bezos has several large contracts with the U.S. government.

The political left, meanwhile, had a public meltdown over the Washington Post‘s non-endorsement in the 2024 presidential election.

On Tuesday, Trump won the 2024 presidential election against Harris in a landslide victory with — at the time of this writing — 292 of electoral college vote, according to the election results called by the Associated Press (AP).

The 45th and soon-to-be 47th president is expected to take home 312 of the electoral college vote after the races for Nevada, Arizona, and Alaska are officially called, outperforming his own election results from 2016, when he won 304 electoral college votes.

