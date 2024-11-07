Big Tech Leaders Congratulate President-Elect Donald Trump on Victory

In the wake of Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, prominent tech industry leaders are coming forward with messages of congratulations and offers to work with the incoming administration.

The leaders of some of the world’s most influential technology companies are now extending their congratulations to president-elect Donald Trump. This show of support comes despite Trump’s history of contentious relationships with many of these same executives during his previous presidency and throughout the recent campaign.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, in his message to Trump, emphasized the importance of the United States continuing to lead in innovation and creativity, stating, “We look forward to engaging with you and your administration to help make sure the United States continues to lead with and be fueled by ingenuity, innovation, and creativity.”

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who has had a particularly strained relationship with Trump, also offered his congratulations on his social media platform Threads, saying, “We have great opportunities ahead of us as a country. Looking forward to working with you and your administration.”

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai echoed these sentiments, highlighting the potential for collaboration between the tech industry and the new administration. “We are in a golden age of American innovation and are committed to working with his administration to help bring the benefits to everyone,” Pichai said.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who has been a target of Trump’s criticism in the past, praised the president-elect’s political comeback and expressed hope for the future. “No nation has bigger opportunities. Wishing @realDonaldTrump all success in leading and uniting the America we all love,” Bezos wrote.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella echoed his willingness to work with Trump.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman sent a terse congratulations, perhaps drafted for him by ChatGPT.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger messaged his hope that Trump would return U.S. manufacturing to its rightful place in the world.

Qualcomm CEO Christiano Amon added his voice to the chorus.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi celebrated Trump’s “resounding victory.”

However, not all tech executives chose to comment on the election results. Notable absences included NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and Netflix co-CEOs Greg Peters and Ted Sarandos.

