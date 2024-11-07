U. of Oregon Places Administrator on Leave After Unhinged Rant Wishing Death on Trump Supporters

The Assistant Director for Fraternity and Sorority Life (FSL) at the University of Oregon has been placed on leave after telling Trump voters to kill themselves by jumping off a “fucking bridge” in reaction to President-elect Donald Trump’s landslide victory in the 2024 election.

“I’m done crying. My sadness is over. My anger has set in. I am a very petty person, and I am very proud of that — love it about myself, actually,” Leonard Serrato said in a video posted to social media.

Watch Below:

“And so, I say this in the most disrespectful way possible: I don’t care if you are my family, I don’t care if you are my friend, I don’t care if we have been friends our entire lives, you can literally go fuck yourself if you voted for Donald Trump,” Serrato continued.

“If you are so sad about your groceries being expensive, get a better fucking paying job, do better in life. Get a fucking education,” Serrato added. “Do something, because you are fucking stupid, and I hope you go jump off of a fucking bridge.”

Serrato has been advising the Fraternity and Sorority Life at the University of Oregon for the past six years, and is, ironically, passionate about “anti-hazing,” according to the school’s website.

Donald Trump Jr. reacted to Serrato’s remarks in a Thursday X post, writing, “Feel sort of ironic that the guy that runs fraternity and sorority life at University of Oregon probably could have never gotten into a fraternity.”

“It’s disgusting, but not surprising, that an employee at a state University would speak this way about MORE THAN HALF of the country,” Trump Jr. added.

A University of Oregon spokesperson told Breitbart News that Serrato has since been placed on administrative leave and an investigation into the matter is being conducted.

“The University of Oregon finds the statements made in the video abhorrent and not in alignment with our values or mission,” the spokesperson said. “We appreciate the conflict between his statements, his role in Student Life at the University, and our institutional values.”

”This individual has been placed on administrative leave,” the spokesperson continued. “We opened an investigation and are reviewing the matter under university policies and the individual’s role as a public employee.”

“We counseled the individual and requested and confirmed that the post is down,” The spokesperson added. “As a public university we take our duty seriously to provide an environment that welcomes diversity of thought and respect in alignment with our education mission. While we investigate, we are providing support for concerned students and employees, including resources for mental and emotional health.”

Serrato did not immediately respond to Breitbart News’ request for comment.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.