President-elect Donald Trump’s vow to curtail big tech’s power aligns with about three-quarters of Americans who are concerned about its vast influence, according to a JL Partners poll obtained exclusively by Breitbart News.

Seventy-four percent of Americans are very or somewhat worried about big tech’s influence on politics, the economy, and the lives of average Americans, the poll found. Fifteen percent are a little concerned, with just seven percent not at all concerned.

Seventy-eight percent are worried about big tech’s expenditure of hundreds of millions of dollars to influence government policymaking.

Sixty-nine percent back antitrust lawsuits against big tech, arguing its size and market power harm competition and limit consumer choice.

The poll sampled 1,000 registered voters from November 15-18 with a 3.1 percentage point margin of error.

The survey comes as Trump vowed to reduce big tech’s power if he won reelection.

New York Post’s “laptop from hell” story. Seventy-one percent of Americans believe accurate Trump was a victim of big tech’s censorship when social media platforms censored the“laptop from hell” story. Seventy-one percent of Americans believe accurate reporting of the story could have altered the 2020 presidential election, a poll found in 2022.

Trump warned Facebook during the 2024 campaign against a repeat performance.

“CEASE & DESIST: I, together with many Attorneys and Legal Scholars, am watching the Sanctity of the 2024 Presidential Election very closely because I know, better than most, the rampant Cheating and Skullduggery that has taken place by the Democrats in the 2020 Presidential Election. It was a Disgrace to our Nation!” Trump posted in September. “Therefore, the 2024 Election, where Votes have just started being cast, will be under the closest professional scrutiny and, WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again. We cannot let our Country further devolve into a Third World Nation, AND WE WON’T!”

Trump has a history of pushing back against big tech. During Trump’s first term, his Justice Department and several Republican-controlled states filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google.

When Trump lost reelection in 2020, the Biden administration kept the pressure on Google, but the massive search engine appeared to still support the Biden administration. In search result rankings, Google appeared to give Vice President Kamala Harris special treatment.

Trump called the search results “election interference.”

“It has been determined that Google has illegally used a system of only revealing and displaying bad stories about Donald J. Trump, some made up for this purpose while, at the same time, only revealing good stories about Comrade Kamala Harris,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “This is an ILLEGAL ACTIVITY, and hopefully the Justice Department will criminally prosecute them for this blatant Interference of Elections.”

“If not, and subject to the Laws of our Country, I will request their prosecution, at the maximum levels, when I win the Election, and become President of the United States!” he concluded.

