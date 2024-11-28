Police: Florida Man Impersonated Elon Musk to Scam Elderly Woman Out of $250,000

Jeffrey Arthur Moynihan Jr., a resident of Bradenton, Florida, has been arrested and charged with grand theft for allegedly posing as billionaire Trump supporter Elon Musk in a scam that defrauded a 74-year-old Texas woman out of at least $250,000.

According to investigators, Moynihan began contacting the 74-year-old woman through Facebook as early as 2023, posing as Elon Musk. The imposter gradually built a rapport with the victim by discussing Musk's daily activities and referencing prominent news stories related to the tech CEO. Over time, the victim came to believe that she had developed a genuine friendship with the real Elon Musk.

According to investigators, Moynihan began contacting the 74-year-old woman through Facebook as early as 2023, posing as Elon Musk. The imposter gradually built a rapport with the victim by discussing Musk’s daily activities and referencing prominent news stories related to the tech CEO. Over time, the victim came to believe that she had developed a genuine friendship with the real Elon Musk. Investigators stated, “The victim felt like Elon really was her friend.”

After establishing trust, Moynihan suggested that the woman invest in his businesses. Convinced that she was indeed communicating with the real Elon Musk, the victim made several transactions over a period of time, ultimately transferring at least $250,000 to bank accounts linked to Moynihan and his business, Jeff’s Painting and Pressure Washing LLC.

Financial records obtained by the investigators confirmed the transfer of funds, leading to Moynihan’s arrest on charges of grand theft. In body cam footage of the arrest, Moynihan claimed to have no knowledge of the theft. However, the evidence gathered by the Bradenton Police Department tells a different story.

A spokesperson for the department clarified that the real Elon Musk was not involved in the investigation, stating, “The real Elon Musk was otherwise engaged with the most recent launch of SpaceX and is not under investigation by BPD.”

