AOC Emerges as Queen of Leftist Echo Chamber Bluesky

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has become the first individual user to amass one million followers on the social media platform Bluesky. The Twitter alternative, originally founded to be a kinder and gentler social media experience, has evolved into a leftist echo chamber filled with censorship requests and child pornography.

The Hill reports that Bluesky, a social media platform developed by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in 2019, has witnessed a surge in popularity in recent weeks, particularly among fanatical leftists. The platform, which boasts features similar to those of Twitter, has grown during a mass exodus of Democrats from X, the social media platform owned by tech billionaire and Trump supporter Elon Musk.

According to Bluesky, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s account is the first user account to reach the one million follower mark. The New York Democrat took to the platform on Tuesday to comment on the ongoing migration of leftists to Bluesky, stating that people are leaving X “because it’s not fun anymore and no one is obligated to be on a platform they don’t enjoy.” She added, “It’s not rocket science.”

Bluesky CEO Jay Graber revealed that in the week leading up to November 19, approximately one million people were creating accounts on the platform each day. In a CNN interview, Graber explained, “We’ve been scaling up. There’s been about a million people joining a day for the past week, and we’ve just been telling people how it works, showing them how it’s different.”

Graber further emphasized the positive user experience on Bluesky, noting, “A lot of people are saying they’re having a lot more fun here. They’re having an experience where they’re making friends online again and talking to people. That is just something that they haven’t experienced in a long time.”

It’s not all fun on Bluesky, as its new leftist users are bringing their familiar gripes, complaints, and illegal behavior with them. Breitbart News previously reported that leftists have flooded Bluesky with complaints, requests for censorship, and even child pornography:

After days of explosive growth on the platform, the Bluesky Safety team posted Friday that it received 42,000 moderation reports in the preceding 24 hours, compared to 360,000 in all of 2023. Most troublingly, the company acknowledged that it is receiving reports of “CSAM” or child sexual abuse material, commonly known as child pornography. On X/Twitter, users are noting that the new platform is quick to censor anyone engaged in wrongthink, including one user allegedly banned on the same day he signed up, echoing the previous Twitter moderation rules before Elon Musk bought the company.

Read more at the Hill here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.