‘A Very Serious Threat:’ Rep. Chris Smith Urges Action on Mystery Drones Spotted over East Coast

A swarm of unidentified drones has been causing confusion and concern in New Jersey and New York, with local, state, and federal authorities struggling to determine the origin and purpose of these mysterious aerial devices. Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) has urged federal official to authorize military action, calling the drones “a very serious threat” and revealing they have become more brazen — even swarming around a Coast Guard ship.

Asbury Park Press reports that more than 50 drones were reported to have entered New Jersey from the ocean at Island Beach State Park in recent days, according to Rep. Chris Smith. The Republican congressman also revealed that a Coast Guard ship was trailed by between 12 and 30 drones while out at sea. The sightings have left residents and officials perplexed, with many questioning the intent behind these unidentified aerial vehicles.

During a congressional hearing on Tuesday, Robert Wheeler, an assistant director at the FBI, admitted that the agency is still in the dark about who is responsible for the drones. Despite repeated assurances from Gov. Phil Murphy (D) and other public officials, federal authorities cannot definitively say whether the drones pose a threat to public safety. “There is nothing known that would lead me to say that, but we just don’t know, and that’s the concerning part,” Wheeler stated.

Rep. Smith, who personally joined Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy on a drone-hunting expedition at Island Beach State Park, expressed his concern over the situation. “I think this is a very serious threat,” he said, urging officials to grant military authorization to shoot down the drones to ascertain their identity and capabilities.

The mystery surrounding the drones has deepened as local military installations, including Picatinny Arsenal and Naval Weapons Station Earle, have confirmed that they are not responsible for the recent sightings. Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst has yet to comment on the situation.

Eyewitness reports suggest that some of the drones are larger than commercial models and include both rotary and fixed-wing craft. The unidentified drones have been sighted in multiple counties across New Jersey since mid-to-late November, hovering over reservoirs, military installations, and critical infrastructure. Some witnesses have described the objects as being “car-sized” and rising into the sky as the sun sets.

In response to the drone activity, state Sen. Jon Bramnick has called on Gov. Murphy to issue a limited state of emergency, banning all drones until the public receives an explanation for the sightings. The FBI, State Police, and the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness have jointly asked the public to report any information related to the drone sightings along the Raritan River.

The FAA has confirmed security restrictions over Bedminster from December 6 to 20 and over Picatinny Arsenal since November 25. However, the connection between these restrictions and the recent drone sightings remains unclear.

