Zucked Up: Meta’s Facebook and Instagram Suffer Global Outage

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta is facing a significant technical issue that has left many users unable to access its platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter clone Threads.

Users around the world are experiencing problems accessing Meta’s popular social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. The outages, which began around noon eastern, have affected a large number of users, with Downdetector, a website that tracks online service disruptions, showing significant spikes in reported issues for each platform.

According to Downdetector, the Instagram page alone saw a peak of more than 70,000 reports of issues, while Facebook exceeded 100,000 reports at its peak. Users have reported that the apps are either not loading or, when they do, are showing older posts, indicating that the platforms are struggling to update with new content.

Meta has acknowledged the issue, stating on X (formerly Twitter), “We’re aware that a technical issue is impacting some users’ ability to access our apps. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience.”

This widespread outage comes on the heels of another significant disruption in March, which affected Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. Additionally, Meta experienced a major outage in October 2022 that impacted both Instagram and Facebook.

In an increasingly digital age, where social media plays a crucial role in communication, business, and entertainment, outages like this can have far-reaching consequences. From individuals trying to stay in touch with friends and family to businesses relying on these platforms for marketing and customer engagement, the impact of such disruptions cannot be understated.

Breitbart News will continue to report on this outage as details emerge.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.