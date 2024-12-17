‘I Just Stood There Mesmerized:’ Credible Witnesses Share Mystery Drone Experiences

A flurry of mystery drone sightings along the East Coast have left local authorities and residents seeking answers, as federal agencies maintain that the incidents pose no threat to public safety or national security.

BBC News reports that in recent months, reports of unidentified drones flying near critical infrastructure, military bases, and populated areas have surged across several states on the East Coast. The sightings, which began in mid-November, have sparked concern and frustration among residents and local authorities who feel that federal agencies are not providing sufficient transparency or answers regarding the origins and purpose of these aerial vehicles.

One particularly striking incident occurred on December 8 in New Jersey, when a police officer witnessed approximately 50 drones “the size of cars” flying in unusual patterns over the ocean and rapidly approaching the shore. Sheriff Michael Mastronardy, who arrived at the scene shortly after, expressed his disappointment with the federal government’s response, stating, “We’re just looking for some sound, reasonable answers so that people could go about their life and not live in this hysteria that we have going.”

Eyewitnesses have shared their own experiences with the mysterious drones. Dennis Howitt, a security guard at Adventure Pier in Wildwood, New Jersey, described seeing “a group of solid white lights” hovering high in the night sky. “I just stood there mesmerized by it,” said Howitt. “It was just weird because it was very stationary but at the same time moving slightly.”

Louie Burch, a high school teacher who also lives in Wildwood, saw the same or similar lights. He said there were six to eight lights that would sometimes “disappear and then reappear in a completely different spot in the sky.” The mysterious lights, according to Burch, moved in a pattern that “defied physics.”

Other local residents have also reported strange drone activity. Noel Thomas of Edison, New Jersey, saw a triangle-shaped drone with flashing lights hovering over a nearby power plant. Similarly, Evan Cutler of Montclair, New Jersey, described spotting an object “the size of a school bus” that was rectangular in shape with blinking lights, flying at an unusually low altitude.

The lack of clear explanations has led to an information vacuum, fueling speculation and conspiracy theories among the public. Local leaders, including a group of 21 mayors from New Jersey, have written to state officials demanding a full investigation into the drone sightings. During a briefing with federal agencies, the mayors were told that the military and tech companies were not responsible for the drones, but officials claimed to have no idea who was behind them.

Despite the growing concern, U.S. authorities have stressed that they do not believe the drones pose any danger to the public or national security. The United States Northern Command (NORTHCOM) has reported more than 600 similar incursions on restricted airspace since 2022, suggesting that the current wave of sightings is not an entirely new phenomenon. Officials have also pointed to recent changes in federal law that allow more drones to be flown at night.

Read more at BBC News here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.