Elon Musk’s X Increases Premium Plus Subscription Pricing by Almost 40%

Elon Musk’s X has significantly raised the price of its top-tier user subscription in multiple regions to support the platform’s creator payouts and to provide an ad-free browsing experience.

The Verge reports that in a move aimed at bolstering creator payouts and enhancing the user experience, X/Twitter has substantially increased the pricing of its Premium Plus subscription across several regions. The price hike, which came into effect the week of Christmas, saw monthly subscription rates in the United States rise from $16 to $22, while annual subscriptions jumped from $168 to $229, representing an increase of nearly 40 percent.

The impact of the price increase extends beyond the United States, with many European countries, such as France, Germany, and Spain, experiencing a similar surge in monthly subscription rates from €16 to €21. Subscribers in Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom will also face higher prices, with monthly rates increasing to $26, $35, and £17, respectively. New subscribers will be subject to the elevated pricing immediately, while existing users will maintain their current rates until January 20, 2025. X’s basic subscription tier remains unaffected by these changes.

X justified the price hike by highlighting several key improvements to the Premium Plus subscription. The company emphasized that the top-tier subscription is now completely ad-free, a feature it described as a “significant enhancement” to the current user experience. This move aligns with the growing trend of platforms offering ad-free options to provide users with a more seamless and uninterrupted browsing experience.

In addition to the ad-free feature, X also cited recent changes made to its revenue sharing program in October 2024 as a contributing factor to the price increase. The company stated that subscriptions “now more directly fuels” creator payouts, with a focus on rewarding content quality and engagement rather than solely relying on ad views. This shift in the revenue sharing model demonstrates X’s commitment to supporting its content creators and fostering a more engaging and rewarding environment for users.

Premium Plus subscribers will also benefit from a range of additional features and perks. These include priority user support, access to X’s Radar trend monitoring tool, and higher limits on the platform’s Grok AI models. By offering these enhanced features, X claims it will provide a more comprehensive and valuable experience for its top-tier subscribers, justifying the increased subscription cost.

Read more at the Verge here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.