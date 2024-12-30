Elon Calms Down: Musk Calls for ‘Major Reform’ of ‘Broken’ H-1B Visa System Despite Fiery Defense

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk has shifted his stance on the H-1B visa program, now calling for a “major reform” of the system just days after vowing to “go to war” in a fiery defense of the immigration program.

In a surprising reversal, Elon Musk has labeled the H-1B visa system as “broken” on Sunday and said it needs significant changes, despite loudly defending the program which allows skilled foreign workers to be employed in the U.S. The Tesla chief had clashed with supporters of former President Donald Trump in recent days over the issue of H-1B visas and immigration.

Responding to a post on X, the social media platform he owns, Musk said he has been “very clear” that the current H-1B program is dysfunctional and requires a major overhaul. Musk outlined what he sees as an “easy fix” for the system’s flaws.

The billionaire entrepreneur suggested significantly raising the minimum salary requirement for obtaining an H-1B visa. This would make it more costly for companies to hire workers from overseas compared to employing American citizens. “Easily fixed by raising the minimum salary significantly and adding a yearly cost for maintaining the H1B, making it materially more expensive to hire from overseas than domestically,” Musk wrote.

Musk had previously lashed out at criticism of H-1B visas, warning of a “MAGA civil war” and vowing to “go to war” over the H-1B issue. He argued that bringing top engineering talent to the U.S. was “essential for America to keep winning.” Ramaswamy, the son of Indian immigrants, echoed Musk’s earlier sentiments.

One X user on Friday stated, “Let’s optimize H1-B,” a reference to Musk’s belief that things that should not exist should not be optimized. “The reason I’m in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B,” Musk raged in response to the X user. “Take a big step back and FUCK YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend.” Musk’s comment is a paraphrase of a line from the 2008 comedy film Tropic Thunder.

However, Musk’s latest statements indicate he agrees the current H-1B system disadvantages domestic workers. By making it more expensive to sponsor H-1B employees through higher minimum salaries and annual visa maintenance costs, Musk believes companies would be incentivized to prioritize hiring Americans.

The tech mogul’s proposed reforms could have significant implications for major U.S. companies, especially in Silicon Valley, that rely heavily on H-1B workers. Indian nationals in particular account for a high percentage of H-1B visa holders. Any changes making it costlier and more difficult to employ foreign talent may force businesses to reevaluate their hiring practices. Beyond the issue of low wages, critics of the H-1B system say that the visas create a system of indentured servitude due to the threat of loss of legal status if the employer fires their immigrant employee.

It remains to be seen if Musk will actively push for his suggested H-1B visa reforms and how much influence he could wield over any potential changes to the program. His high profile and close ties to the incoming Republican administration could lend weight to calls for an overhaul.

However, any efforts to restrict H-1B visas will likely face strong opposition from the tech industry and immigration advocates who argue the program is vital for attracting the world’s best and brightest.

