Watch: Tesla Cybertruck Engulfed in Flames at Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas

A Tesla Cybertruck was fully engulfed in flames in front of Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to dramatic video footage posted to social media.

Video footage posted to X on New Year’s Day shows the electric truck produced by Elon Musk’s Tesla on fire in front of President-elect Donald Trump’s Las Vegas property. It remains unclear how the Tesla Cybertruck came to meet its fiery demise, but authorities are reportedly calling the incident an “active crime scene.”

Watch Below:

In the video, which was taken from inside Trump International Hotel, the burning Tesla Cybertruck can be seen sparking what appears to be several explosions as smoke billows up into the air. The explosions could be individual battery cells overheating and exploding in a phenomena common to EV fires known as “thermal runaway.”

While it remains unclear how the electric vehicle ended up engulfed in flames, a man off-camera can be heard surmising that “the battery blew it.”

Police, however, are calling the incident an “active crime scene,” according to independent journalist Nick Sortor, who added that “multiple injuries are being reported.”

Fire department officials have raised awareness of the dangers of electric vehicle battery fires, calling on regulators to increase electric vehicle safety standards for emergency responders. One fire department chief referred to electric cars as “trick birthday candles” due to their tendency to reignite even after the fire has been put out.

