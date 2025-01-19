TikTok Goes Dark for Americans Hours Before Ban Takes Place

American TikTok users were faced with a message that the app was unavailable Sunday and they would not be able to use it, hours before a ban was set to take effect.

“Sorry, TikTok isn’t available right now,” a message pops up on the social media app when users in the United States open the app.

The message further explains that due to a “law banning TikTok” being enacted in the U.S., Americans are unable to use the app. However, the message continues to praise President-elect Donald Trump for having “indicated that he will work” with TikTok to find “a solution to reinstate TikTok.”

“A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S.,” the message on TikTok reads. “Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!”

TikTok going dark comes after the United States Supreme Court ruled unanimously to uphold the “sell-or-ban legislation” on the app.

Trump has previously expressed that he has a “warm spot” in his heart for TikTok, citing how he “won youth by 34 points” in the presidential election. Trump has also indicated that “TikTok had an impact” on him winning the election and stated his administration would look into it.

As Breitbart News’s Alana Mastrangelo previously reported, in December a federal appeals court upheld that required ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of TikTok to sell the app or face a possible ban in the U.S.

During a recent interview with NBC News, Trump revealed that he would “most likely” give TikTok a “90-day extension” to avoid a ban.