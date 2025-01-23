Elon Musk Admits He Cheated to Get High-Ranked Video Game Accounts, Remains Unapologetic

Billionaire entrepreneur and part-time gamer Elon Musk has admitted to using account boosting services in the popular games Path of Exile 2 and Diablo 4, a week after the gaming community accused him on cheating to achieve high rankings due to his “absolutely clueless” streaming performance.

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and a titan of the tech industry, recently found himself at the center of a gaming controversy after streaming gameplay of his high-level Path of Exile 2 (PoE2) character. Viewers quickly noticed that Musk seemed to lack a basic understanding of the game’s mechanics, raising suspicions about the legitimacy of his gaming achievements.

The speculation intensified when Musk’s PoE2 character was found grinding levels while the billionaire was attending Donald Trump’s inauguration. This led to questions about whether Musk had been using account boosting services or had someone else playing on his account.

In a series of direct messages shared by YouTuber Nikowrex, with Musk’s permission, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO admitted to using account boosting services in both PoE2 and Diablo 4. When asked if he had someone else play his accounts or bought gear and resources, Musk responded with a “100” emoji, confirming the allegations.

Musk defended his actions, stating, “It’s impossible to beat the players in Asia if you don’t, as they do!” He also clarified that when he posts a video of a game or is streaming, it is entirely him playing. However, he acknowledged that the top accounts in Diablo or PoE2 require multiple people playing the account to win a leveling race.

Despite the admission, Musk remains unapologetic about his use of account boosting services. When asked if he intended to take credit for having a high-level hardcore character in PoE2, he responded, “No. Never claimed that.” He further emphasized, “What would I be apologizing for?”

The controversy has raised questions about the fairness and integrity of gaming achievements, especially when high-profile individuals like Musk are involved. It is worth noting that account sharing is against the terms of service for both PoE2 and Diablo 4. During an appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast, Musk boasted about being among the top 20 Diablo 4 players worldwide, though it is now unclear whether those claims were entirely truthful or are the product of other people boosting his account.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.