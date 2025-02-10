Porsche Embraces Gas-Powered Engines as It Reconsiders EV Strategy

Porsche is reportedly rethinking its electric vehicle plans and planning to add combustion engines to future model lines that were originally envisioned as EV-only, including a potential new gas-powered Macan.

CarScoops reports that Porsche, the German luxury automaker known for its iconic sports cars, is reevaluating its EV strategy amid concerns over the volatility of the EV market. Insider sources have revealed that the company is exploring the possibility of equipping some of its originally planned electric models with hybrid drives or internal combustion engines (ICE) in the future. This shift in strategy has been confirmed by Porsche’s Chief Financial Officer, Lutz Meschke, who stated, “Conceptual decisions are being made, but what is clear is that we are committed to the combustion engine for much longer.”

One of the models at the center of this strategic pivot is the Porsche Macan. Despite the successful launch of the fully electric Macan EV last year, which accounted for 66 percent of the model’s total sales in Q4 2024, Porsche is considering introducing a new gas-powered version of the popular SUV. This move is part of the automaker’s exploration of a “range of product scenarios” in response to the unpredictability of the EV market.

The decision to potentially reintroduce an ICE-powered Macan has been influenced by the recent slump in sales of the Porsche Taycan, the automaker’s flagship EV. Once a highlight in Porsche’s EV portfolio, the Taycan experienced a sharp 49 percent decline in sales in 2024, moving just 20,836 units compared to the previous year. While Porsche attributed the drop to the introduction of the Taycan’s facelifted version, the decline has raised broader concerns about the long-term sustainability of EV demand.

A Porsche insider told Autocar, “The reception to the new Macan EV has been positive, but we are yet to see its long-term performance given uncertain market conditions. The downturn in Taycan sales highlights new market dynamics. We cannot rely solely on traditional assumptions about consumer behavior.”

The ICE-powered Macan has been a cornerstone of Porsche’s success since its introduction in 2013, with over 500,000 units sold globally. Although cybersecurity regulations forced the automaker to discontinue the aging Macan from its European lineup in April 2024, it remains on sale in other markets, including North America, for the “foreseeable future.” An updated ICE version could potentially boost sales and mark the model’s return to the European market.

Porsche’s reconsideration of its EV strategy extends beyond the Macan. The company is also developing a fully electric Porsche Cayenne, which could arrive in late 2025 or early 2026. However, Porsche has pledged to keep the ICE and hybrid versions of the Cayenne alive beyond 2030 with another facelift, providing customers with a wide range of options.

Read more at CarScoops here.

