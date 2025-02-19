Elon Musk’s X Seeks $44 Billion Valuation in Latest Funding Round

Elon Musk’s X, the social media company formerly known as Twitter, is in talks with investors to raise funds at a valuation of $44 billion — matching Elon Musk’s 2022 acquisition price.

Bloomberg reports that Elon Musk’s X is seeking to raise money from investors at a $44 billion valuation. This valuation matches the price Musk paid when he acquired the company in 2022, despite the initial turmoil and user exodus following the takeover.

According to people familiar with the matter, the funding round discussions are ongoing, and the details are subject to change. The company may also choose to abandon the financing talks altogether. However, if successful, this would be the first known investment round for X since Musk took the company private.

The potential funding round comes amidst a string of successes for Musk’s various ventures. Tesla shares have surged more than 40 percent since the election of President Donald Trump, and SpaceX’s recent valuation of $350 billion has solidified its position as the world’s largest tech startup. Musk himself has taken a prominent role in the Trump administration, which some investors believe will benefit his businesses.

Musk has been actively tapping private markets for substantial sums in recent months. His artificial intelligence startup, xAI, is also seeking financing at a valuation of around $75 billion, though the terms are not yet finalized. Notably, X holds a stake of approximately $6 billion in xAI.

Prior to the current deal talks, Fidelity had marked down its X stake by more than 78 percent from the original $44 billion sale price in December. However, the company’s debt has recently undergone a revaluation to the upside. Morgan Stanley is finalizing the sale of $3 billion of X debt at no discount to face value, following strong demand from investors – a significant turnaround from earlier efforts to offload the debt.

The investors who backed Musk’s initial acquisition of X include prominent venture capital firms such as Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital, as well as the Qatar Investment Authority. The success of this new funding round could further validate Musk’s vision for the platform and its potential for growth.

