It’s Good to Be the King: Nvidia Sales Surge 78 Percent as Demand for AI Chips Grows

Nvidia sales surged by 78 percent as demand for the company’s specialized AI Blackwell chips grow, according to the company’s fourth quarter financial results.

CNBC reports that Nvidia experienced a surge in fourth-quarter profit and sales as demand for its chips, which power AI systems, continues to rise.

“Demand for Blackwell is amazing as reasoning AI adds another scaling law,” Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said. “Increasing compute for training makes models smarter and increasing compute for long thinking makes the answer smarter.”

The tech giant posted revenue of $39.3 billion for the three months that ended on January 26, up 12 percent from the previous quarter, and 78 percent from one year ago. The company also earned an adjusted $0.89 per share, compared to its previous estimate of $0.84 cents per share.

“AI is advancing at light speed as agentic AI and physical AI set the stage for the next wave of AI to revolutionize the largest industries,” Huang said. Nvidia added that it expects about $43 billion in first-quarter revenue, versus the $41.78 billion the company initially expected. Nvidia’s first-quarter forecast implies year-to-year growth of about 65 percent from the previous year.

One of Nvidia’s growth categories involves selling chips for cars and robots, CNBC noted, adding that the tech giant also said it had $570 million in automotive sales during the quarter.

While this is a small fraction of Nvidia’s AI business, it represents a 103 percent rise on a year-over-year basis, the report added.

As Breitbart News previously reported, Huang met with President Donald Trump at the White House earlier this month to discuss China’s DeepSeek AI technology and what to do with regards to tightening chip exports moving forward.

“I can’t say what’s gonna happen. We had a meeting. It was a good meeting,” President Trump said at the time, following his discussion with Huang.

A Nvidia spokesperson, meanwhile, stated, “We appreciated the opportunity to meet with President Trump and discuss semiconductors and AI policy. Jensen and the President discussed the importance of strengthening U.S. technology and AI leadership.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.