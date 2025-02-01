Trump Meets Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at White House to Discuss China’s DeepSeek, Tightening Chip Exports

President Donald Trump and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reportedly met at the White House on Friday to discuss China’s DeepSeek AI technology and what to do with regards to tightening chip exports moving forward.

“I can’t say what’s gonna happen. We had a meeting. It was a good meeting,” President Trump said after his discussion with Huang, according to a report by Reuters.

A Nvidia spokesperson, meanwhile, stated, “We appreciated the opportunity to meet with President Trump and discuss semiconductors and AI policy. Jensen and the President discussed the importance of strengthening U.S. technology and AI leadership.”

The meeting came just days after China’s debut of DeepSeek, an AI model that sparked widespread concern among industry leaders and tanked the U.S. stock market — also sending Nvidia’s stock plummeting on Monday, as well as other tech stocks.

Others are concerned that the Chinese Communist Party may have caught up with the United States in artificial intelligence (AI) development.

Now, U.S. lawmakers are reportedly mulling over how to block China’s access to AI chip exports moving forward and ensure that such technology — which now impacts geopolitical leverage — stays in the United States and among its allies.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has been trying to determine if DeepSeek has purchased Nvidia chips through middlemen in Singapore, Bloomberg News reported.

A source with knowledge of the matter, however, told Reuters that the meeting between President Trump and Huang was set up before the DeepSeek incident.

Three people familiar with the matter also told Reuters that the Trump administration is considering tightening existing restrictions on sales of Nvidia’s H20 chips designed for the Chinese market.

Last week, President Trump announced that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Altman, Oracle Board Chair and CTO Larry Ellison, and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, will team up to invest half a trillion dollars in American AI infrastructure.

The president also signed an executive order earlier this month directing U.S. agencies to develop a new AI policy direction within six months to ensure that the Unites States will dominate in the field of artificial intelligence.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.