Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Fires 20 Employees for Leaking Confidential Information

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has terminated approximately 20 employees for sharing internal confidential information outside the organization, according to a company spokesperson. Meta’s ultra-woke employee base is not adjusting well to the Trump-friendly “Zuck 2.0” era of their employer.

The Verge reports that Meta spokesperson Dave Arnold has revealed that the company recently conducted an investigation that led to the firing of roughly 20 employees for leaking confidential information. Arnold emphasized that Meta takes this matter seriously and will continue to take action when leaks are identified.

“We tell employees when they join the company, and we offer periodic reminders, that it is against our policies to leak internal information, no matter the intent,” Arnold stated. “We recently conducted an investigation that resulted in roughly 20 employees being terminated for sharing confidential information outside the company, and we expect there will be more.”

The terminations come amidst a recent surge in stories detailing unannounced product plans and internal meetings at Meta, including a recent all-hands meeting led by CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Following reports by The Verge and other outlets on what Zuckerberg said during that meeting, employees were cautioned against leaking information. In subsequently leaked comments, CTO Andrew Bosworth told employees that the company was “making progress on catching people.”

Morale within Meta has been impacted since Zuckerberg announced significant changes to the company’s biased content moderation policies, discontinued company DEI programs, and indicated that recent layoffs were aimed at “low-performers.” The public announcement on Thursday regarding the termination of employees does not provide specifics on the nature of the leaked material, the identities of the employees involved, or the recipients of the leaked information.

During an internal meeting in early February, Bosworth addressed the leaks, saying, “There’s a funny thing that’s happening with these leaks. When things leak, I think a lot of times people think, ‘Ah, okay, this is leaked, therefore it’ll put pressure on us to change things.’ The opposite is more likely.”

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.