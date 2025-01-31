Mark Zuckerberg Is Concerned About Leaks at Meta – as Captured in Leaked Audio

According to a leaked conversation, during a recent all-hands meeting at Meta, CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed his frustration with internal leaks, stating that “everything I say leaks. And it sucks, right?” The social media titan may be facing a hostile workforce based on his “Zuck 2.0” makeover as a masculine leader extending an olive branch to President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement.

404Media reports that in a leaked audio recording from an all-hands meeting at Meta on Thursday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed the issue of internal leaks within the company. The meeting, which lasted for an hour, covered a range of topics, including Meta’s recent $25 million settlement with Donald Trump, AI replacing software engineers, and the rise of DeepSeek.

However, one of the most notable moments came when Zuckerberg expressed his frustration with the constant leaks of his internal communications. “Everything I say leaks. And it sucks, right?” he said, according to the leaked audio obtained by 404 Media. “I want to be able to talk about stuff openly, but I am also trying to like, well, we’re trying to build stuff and create value in the world, not destroy value by talking about stuff that inevitably leaks.”

Zuckerberg’s army of ultra-woke progressive employees may feel more inventive to leak to journalists now that their leader has seemingly experienced a change of heart. Among the changes Zuckerberg has brought to Meta is ending its DEI practices and removing tampons from men’s restrooms.

This last change in particular raised the ire of woke employees who may retaliate by leaking internal communications. As Breitbart News reported this week:

However, some who did not go as far as quitting over this issue are still quietly protesting by bringing their own tampons and other female hygiene products and placing them in the men’s bathroom. According to the New York Times, “To protest Mr. Zuckerberg’s actions, some Meta workers soon brought their own tampons, pads and liners to the men’s bathrooms, five people with knowledge of the effort said. A group of employees also circulated a petition to save the tampons.” The outlet described the actions as part of the greater “quiet rebellions that Silicon Valley workers have staged as they grapple with the rightward shift of their bosses.”

In an effort to combat the leaks, Meta made changes to the question-and-answer section of the all-hands meeting. Instead of taking direct questions, the company used a “poll” system where questions were asked beforehand and voted on, allowing the “main themes” to be addressed. Zuckerberg acknowledged the change, saying, “There are a bunch of things that I think are value-destroying for me to talk about, so I’m not going to talk about those. But I think it’ll be good. You all can give us feedback later. Maybe it’s just the nature of running a company at scale, but it’s a little bit of a bummer.”

Throughout the meeting, Zuckerberg reiterated many of his publicly stated views, such as the possibility of AI replacing software engineers, the belief that open-source AI will soon overtake closed-source AI, and Meta’s ability to work more easily with the Trump administration now that the company’s platforms have been aligned with the administration’s policies. “We now have an opportunity to have a productive relationship with the United States government, and we’re going to take that,” he said.

Zuckerberg also addressed the company’s changes to its DEI policies, largely mirroring what he has already said publicly on podcasts like Joe Rogan. Additionally, he spoke about the rise of DeepSeek and its potential impact on Meta, stating that the company will not be as adversely affected as companies like OpenAI and Nvidia, since Meta offers its open-source large language model, Llama, for free.

Read more at 404Media here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.