‘Everything’s Computer!’ Trump Births Meme at White House Tesla Purchase Event

President Donald Trump bought a Tesla on Tuesday “as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk” who has been under attack by “radical left lunatics.” Trump and Musk were seen getting into a red Tesla at the White House, where the president exclaimed, “Everything’s computer,” drawing an enamored response from viewers on social media.

“Wow, that’s beautiful,” President Trump said after hopping into the Tesla parked outside the White House on Tuesday morning, adding, “This is a different panel than I’ve had, everything’s computer!”

Watch Below:

In a Monday night Truth Social post, President Trump announced that he would be buying a Tesla to show “confidence and support” for Musk.

“To Republicans, Conservatives, and all great Americans, Elon Musk is ‘putting it on the line’ in order to help our Nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!” President Trump proclaimed.

“But the Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World’s great automakers, and Elon’s ‘baby,’ in order to attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for,” the president continued.

Trump went on to say, “They tried to do it to me at the 2024 Presidential Ballot Box, but how did that work out?”

“In any event, I’m going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American,” Trump added. “Why should he be punished for putting his tremendous skills to work in order to help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN???”

Breitbart News has reported on a spate of violence, vandalism, and arson aimed at Tesla dealerships and charging stations, including one attack that left the arsonist on fire himself.

This came after a Tesla Cybertruck was seen fully engulfed in flames in front of Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, on New Year’s Day, with authorities finding the vehicle packed with “fireworks-style mortars.”

On Tuesday, President Trump also took to X, where he shared a video of Musk announcing that his electric vehicle company plans to “double” the output of Tesla EVs produced in America over the next few years.

“As a function of the great policies of President Trump and his administration, and as an act of faith in America, Tesla is going to double vehicle output in the United States within the next two years,” Musk declared.

Watch Below:

President Trump chimed in, adding, “And, by the way, he makes one car — this one, I don’t understand — without a steering wheel, it comes out next year.”

“It’s a self-driving,” Musk said. “We have so much confidence in self-driving that it will actually not have a steering wheel. It will not have pedals. It’ll either self-drive or it will not drive at all, but it will self-drive.”

Trump’s interaction with his new Tesla went viral on X, as social media users were captivated by the president’s reaction to the electric vehicle.

“Absolute Boss,” conservative commentator Benny Johnson reacted, sharing a photo of President Trump getting out of the red Tesla.

“‘Everything’s computer!’ just healed something in my analogue-to-digital 90s kid soul,” another X user disclosed.

“‘Everything’s computer’ is probably the most profound statement on the modern world a politician has made in the last half century,” another asserted.

One X user, who appeared to be a critic of Trump, amusingly expressed his dismay over how much he “hates” for funny the president is.

“I hate this man so fucking much and I hate how goddamn funny he is. Constantly adding shit to my lexicon without my consent. Everything’s computer. Beautiful. Fuck you,” the X user wrote.

“I’m sorry but it will be impossible to not add, ‘Wow. Everything’s computer’ to my lexicon,” another echoed.

Some social media users attacked the president, accusing him of “doing a Tesla infomercial for Elon Musk.”

But others quickly pointed out that former President Joe Biden had done something similar during his term in the White House — and the left didn’t react the same way when that transpired.

“OH MY GOD I CANT BELIEVE THE PRESIDENT TURNED THE WHITE HOUSE INTO A CAR DEALERSHIP IM SCREAMING, CRYING AND THROWING UP,” quipped conservative personality Alex Lorusso, known as “ALX” on social media.

In his post, ALX shared a 2022 headline from CSPAN that read, “President Biden Drives an Electric Jeep Wrangler around White House South Lawn.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.