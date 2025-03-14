Welcome to Skynet: Google Unveils AI Models to Power Physical Robots

Google DeepMind has introduced two new AI models designed to bring artificial intelligence into the physical world by powering robots. Google is not the only company pursuing this goal at top speed — OpenAI and Tesla are also designing robots controlled entirely by AI as well.

CNBC reports that Google’s DeepMind has unveiled two new AI models, Gemini Robotics and Gemini Robotics-ER (extended reasoning), which are set to revolutionize the way robots interact with the physical world. These models, running on Google’s Gemini 2.0, are designed to adapt to different situations, understand and respond quickly to instructions, and manipulate objects with dexterity. The company’s goal is to have autonomous robots taking orders from AI without human control.

Google has announced a partnership with Apptronik, a Texas-based robotics developer, to build the next generation of humanoid robots powered by Gemini 2.0. Apptronik, known for its work with Nvidia and NASA, recently received funding from Google in a $350 million round.

Demonstration videos released by Google showcase Apptronik robots equipped with the new AI models performing various tasks, such as plugging items into power strips, filling lunchboxes, moving plastic vegetables, and zipping up bags, all in response to spoken commands. While no timeline has been provided for the technology’s market release, the videos offer a glimpse into the potential applications of these AI-powered robots.

Google is not the only company pursuing AI for robotics. OpenAI has recently invested in Physical Intelligence, a startup focused on bringing general-purpose AI into the physical world by developing large-scale AI models and algorithms for robots. Additionally, Tesla has entered the humanoid robotics industry with its Optimus robot.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai views robotics as a valuable testing ground for translating AI advances into the physical world. He stated that the robots would use Google’s multimodal AI models to adapt to their surroundings and make real-time changes.

