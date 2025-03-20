Police Arrest Suspect in Viral Video of Tesla Vandalism

San Jose police have arrested a man suspected of keying a white Tesla vehicle in a Costco parking lot, an incident that was captured on video and went viral on the internet. The alleged vandal has been charged with a felony over the incident which was captured on the Tesla’s camera system.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the San Jose Police Department announced on Monday that they have taken into custody an individual they say is responsible for vandalizing a Tesla in a Costco parking lot. The incident, which occurred on Friday, was captured on video and quickly spread across social media platforms, sparking outrage and debate. Police have not released the suspect’s name.

In the video, apparently recorded by the Tesla’s own camera system, a man wearing a “USA” jacket can be seen exiting their own vehicle before deliberately scratching a key along the passenger-side door of the white Tesla. The act of vandalism has been widely condemned, with many speculating about the possible motives behind the crime.

San Jose Police Chief Paul Joseph addressed the incident in a statement, emphasizing the seriousness of the offense and the consequences that will follow. “This senseless crime and its subsequent consequences should serve as a clear reminder: no matter one’s personal beliefs or frustrations, they do not justify illegal actions. I urge everyone to respect one another and, above all, to respect the law,” Joseph said. The suspect has been charged with felony vandalism.

The incident has taken place amidst a backdrop of growing protests and domestic terrorism surrounding Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s involvement in the federal government and his close association with President Donald Trump. Musk’s political and governmental work has drawn both praise and criticism, with some Tesla owners expressing regret over their purchases due to their reluctance to be associated with Musk and his brands. This has led to arson attacks aimed at Tesla facilities.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan also weighed in on the incident, questioning the logic behind politically motivated vandalism. “Keying a car because you don’t like the person who designed it is like breaking a clock because you don’t like the time it shows. If this crime was politically motivated, our residents can’t be held accountable for something Elon Musk is doing 3,000 miles away,” Mahan said in a statement.

As the investigation continues, the identity of the arrested individual has not been released by authorities.

