FBI Investigates Arson Attack on Las Vegas Tesla Repair Facility

The FBI is now investigating an arson attack on the Tesla Collision Center in Las Vegas the resulted in numerous Tesla EVs vehicles being fully engulfed in flames on Tuesday. According to authorities, the incident was a “targeted attack” on Tesla using molotov cocktails.

Las Vegas police said the attacker used Molotov cocktails and shot rounds into vehicles at the Tesla Collision Center, according to a report by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Video footage of the 2:45 a.m. attack reportedly showed an individual, clad in black attire, damaging at least five Tesla vehicles, two of which became engulfed in flames.

Additionally, at least three gunshots were fired into the vehicles, and the word “resist” was scrawled on the front doors of the Tesla Collision Center, police noted.

“This was a targeted attack against a Tesla facility,” Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren said. “We do believe that it is isolated at this time.”

Koren also noted that, for precaution, the Metropolitan Police Department had increased its presence at Tesla-related locations in the area.

The suspect had used multiple incendiary devices to carry out the attack that set Tesla vehicles on fire, with one of the devices being found unexploded in a car, police said.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Spencer Evans, meanwhile, said the attack had “some of the hallmarks” and a “potential political agenda.”

“Violent acts like this are unacceptable, regardless of where they occur,” Evans said during a news briefing.

The FBI agent also urged those thinking of carrying out similar attacks to “seriously reconsider,” warning them that this is “a federal crime.”

“We will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law,” Evans said.

Notably, the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force has joined the Clark County Fire Department in investigating the matter.

As Breitbart News reported, on Tuesday, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi labeled escalating attacks on Tesla property “domestic terrorism” and promised “severe consequences” for perpetrators.

“The swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism. The Department of Justice has already charged several perpetrators with that in mind, including in cases that involve charges with five-year mandatory minimum sentences,” Bondi said.

Elon Musk reacted to Tuesday’s Tesla attack in Las Vegas in an X post, writing, “This level of violence is insane and deeply wrong.”

“Tesla just makes electric cars and has done nothing to deserve these evil attacks,” Musk added.

Tuesday’s attack makes for the latest attack against Musk’s company, which has been targeted since the SpaceX CEO’s involvement with President Donald Trump and the current administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

On Thursday, an arsonist doused a Tesla EV with gasoline and set it on fire in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. Police said the suspect poured gasoline on a Tesla Model S sedan and lit it on fire before running away.

A few weekends ago, six Cybertrucks were were spray painted with profanity and swastikas at a Tesla dealership in Lynnwood, Washington, according to a report by KING 5.

In a separate incident that same weekend, four Tesla Cybertrucks were damaged or destroyed in a fire at a parking lot in Seattle on Sunday night, sparking questions as to whether it was an arson attack aimed at Musk. The incident is still under investigation.

These incidents come after a Tesla Cybertruck was seen fully engulfed in flames in front of Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, on New Year’s Day, with authorities calling the incident an “active crime scene.”

“Other Tesla dealerships around the country have been the targets of destruction and gunfire,” Las Vegas Review-Journal noted, citing gunshots being fired at an Oregon Tesla dealership on Thursday for the second time in a week, and two people being arrested in connection with a series of vandalism attacks at a Colorado Tesla dealership.

