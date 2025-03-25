Suspicious ‘Incendiary Devices’ Discovered at Tesla Dealership in Austin

Officials from the Austin Police Department (APD) in Texas confirmed several suspicious “incendiary devices” had been discovered at a Tesla dealership in Austin, according to several reports.

The APD confirmed it had responded to a report of a “suspicious devices” at the Tesla dealership on Monday morning, according to KXAN News. The APD reportedly labeled the devices as being “incendiary.”

Fox News reported that the police issued a statement that the devices “were taken into police custody without incident.”

“This is an open and ongoing investigation,” the statement added, according to the outlet.

Breitbart News’s Lucas Nolan previously reported that due to the ongoing attacks on Tesla vehicles and dealerships throughout the nation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a warning calling for people to “report any suspicious activity,” they see.

The Boston Hearld reports that the FBI has released an alert following a spate of incidents involving Tesla electric vehicles and dealerships nationwide. The bureau reported that since January 2025, at least nine states, including Massachusetts, have seen instances of arson, gunfire, and vandalism targeting Elon Musk’s EV company. According to the FBI, the public should be on the lookout for suspicious activity near Tesla dealerships, storage lots, and charging stations. The incidents have involved lone offenders using rudimentary tactics such as improvised incendiary devices and firearms, often occurring at night with apparently little planning.

Last week, two Tesla dealerships in Las Vegas, Nevada and Kansas City, Missouri were attacked, with vehicles being damaged and set ablaze.

Prior to this, an arsonist in Seattle “doused a Tesla EV with gasoline and set it on fire.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, at the beginning of January, a Tesla Cybertruck sitting outside of Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas was seen engulfed in flames.

President Donald Trump recently purchased a Tesla from Elon Musk as part of “a show of confidence and support” for Musk, as he has continued to face attacks.