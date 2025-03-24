FBI Issues Alert on ‘Arson, Gunfire, and Vandalism’ Targeting Elon Musk’s Tesla and EV Owners

The ongoing series of domestic terrorism attacks on Tesla dealerships and vehicles across the United States has prompted the FBI to issue a public warning, advising residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

The Boston Herald reports that the FBI has released an alert following a spate of incidents involving Tesla electric vehicles and dealerships nationwide. The bureau reported that since January 2025, at least nine states, including Massachusetts, have seen instances of arson, gunfire, and vandalism targeting Elon Musk’s EV company.

According to the FBI, the public should be on the lookout for suspicious activity near Tesla dealerships, storage lots, and charging stations. The incidents have involved lone offenders using rudimentary tactics such as improvised incendiary devices and firearms, often occurring at night with apparently little planning.

Domestic terrorism attacks on Tesla have continued to escalate. Last Tuesday, an arson attack — which the FBI is now investigating — was carried out on the Tesla Collision Center in Las Vegas via molotov cocktails, resulting in numerous Tesla EVs being fully engulfed in flames.

On Monday, two Cybertrucks at a dealership in Kansas City, Missouri caught fire, with investigators suspecting it to be the result of arson.

The week before, an arsonist doused a Tesla EV with gasoline and set it on fire in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. Police said the suspect poured gasoline on a Tesla Model S sedan and lit it on fire before running away. A few weekends ago, six Cybertrucks were reportedly spray painted with profanity and swastikas at a Tesla dealership in Lynnwood, Washington.

The attacks follow the inauguration of President Donald Trump and the appointment of Tesla CEO Elon Musk to oversee the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has announced significant cuts to federal agencies. Attorney General Pam Bondi has launched an investigation into the funding and motivation behind these incidents, warning that those responsible will face consequences.

The FBI has advised that these criminal actions do not appear to be part of a coordinated effort or the work of an organized group. Nevertheless, they have encouraged the public to report any suspicious or criminal activity to law enforcement, emphasizing that reporting these crimes can help identify perpetrators and prevent further damage.

Read more at the Boston Herald here.

