Seattle Arsonist Pours Gasoline on Tesla EV Before Setting It on Fire

An arsonist doused a Tesla EV with gasoline and set it on fire in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood on Thursday.

Seattle police say an arsonist poured gasoline on a Tesla Model S sedan and lit it on fire before running away, according to a report by the Seattle Times.

Seattle firefighters responded to accounts of a Tesla being engulfed in flames at around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The Seattle Police Department said they were unable to find the arson suspect, but did discover a gasoline can and plastic bag at the crime scene.

In the meantime, authorities are examining security photos of the arson suspect in order to determine the individual’s identity.

Thursday’s incident makes for the latest attack against Elon Musk’s company, which has been targeted since the SpaceX CEO’s involvement with President Donald Trump and the current administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Over the weekend, six Cybertrucks were were spray painted with profanity and swastikas at a Tesla dealership in Lynnwood, Washington, according to a report by KING 5.

Additionally, four Tesla Cybertrucks were damaged or destroyed in a fire at a parking lot in Seattle on Sunday night, sparking questions as to whether it was an arson attack aimed at Musk. The incident is still under investigation.

All of this comes after a Tesla Cybertruck was seen fully engulfed in flames in front of Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, on New Year’s Day, with authorities calling the incident an “active crime scene.”

On Tuesday, President Trump bought a Tesla “as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk” who the 45th and 47th president noted has been under attack by “radical left lunatics.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.