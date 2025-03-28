Lawsuit Claiming Elon Musk’s Autopilot Hype Led to Fatal Tesla Crash Advances to Jury Trial

A California judge has ruled that a jury should decide whether Tesla and Elon Musk’s alleged misrepresentations about its self-driving features contributed to a deadly crash that killed a teenager in 2019.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Alameda County Superior Court Judge Rebekah Everson has determined that a jury should decide whether Tesla’s alleged misrepresentations about its autopilot feature played a role in a tragic East Bay car crash that claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy in 2019. Judge Everson’s ruling also stated that the jury should consider whether to impose punitive damages against both Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk.

The lawsuit, filed by the victim’s family in 2021, stems from an incident on August 24, 2019, when Jovani Maldonado and his father were returning home from the teen’s soccer tournament. According to the lawsuit, their car was rear-ended by a Tesla Model 3 on Interstate 880, causing it to roll over and crash into the center divider. Tragically, Jovani, who was in the front passenger seat, was ejected from the vehicle and later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Tesla, Romeo Lagman Yalung, had activated the vehicle’s autopilot feature, which he trusted based on Tesla’s claims that the software was “safer than a human driver.” The lawsuit alleges that in the moments leading up to the crash, the Tesla continued to travel at approximately 70 mph, even as it approached slower traffic.

Central to the case is the question of whether Tesla misrepresented the capabilities of its autopilot feature. Although Tesla had argued in court that the claims of misrepresentation were unwarranted, as the crash was not a direct result of any misrepresentations made to the Maldonado family, Judge Everson ruled against the company, stating that the matter warranted a jury trial.

Brett Schreiber, the attorney representing the Maldonado family, hailed the ruling as a significant step forward, stating, “We look forward to presenting evidence at trial that will demonstrate to the jury the merits of our claims and hold Tesla accountable for this tragedy.” Schreiber added that Everson’s decision represents “unprecedented legal exposure” for the electric vehicle manufacturer.

Read more at the San Francisco Chronicle here.

