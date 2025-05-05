Coast Guard Rescues Bikini Babes Taking Selfies as Their Luxury Yacht Sinks

Scores of bikini-clad social media influencers were stranded on a rapidly sinking $4 million luxury yacht off Miami Beach over the weekend and had to be rescued by the Coast Guard and good Samaritans passing by.

The U.S. Coast Guard Station Miami Beach said its “crew and partner agencies responded to a 63-foot vessel taking on water near Monument Island, rescuing 32 people” at around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, sharing a series of photos featuring the stranded influencers standing on the sinking yacht.

View Below:

The Miami Coast Guard went on to clarify that no injuries were reported, adding, “Commercial salvage is attempting to recover the vessel,” which they noted is not considered “a hazard to navigation.”

Miami guide Luis Leon Martinez also posted to Instagram, sharing a video featuring a montage of clips from the experience, alongside the caption, “Miami coastguards showed up in seconds.”

The video begins with clips apparently taken before the yacht started taking on water, which showed the influencers drinking from red solo cups and taking selfies while music played.

Watch Below:

the videos then cuts to clips of the Miami Coast Guard rescuing the boaters as the yacht visibly begins to flood.

One man can be heard shouting, “We have to open the door, if we open the door, everything’s going to go,” before the video cuts to another clip showing a Coast Guard crew member salvaging a Louis Vuitton duffel bag.

Those onboard the luxury yacht, however, did not appear at all concerned over the ordeal, as one man jokes, “Women and children first!” while bikini-clad influencers dance and laugh in their orange life vests as they are being transferred to another boat.

“Iceberg! Iceberg!” the man shouts, referring to the Titanic, which sank in April of 1912 after hitting an iceberg, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,500 people.

In another clip from Saturday’s yacht rescue, an influencers can be seen clutching a Macbook laptop while another woman stares down at her phone, texting.

After that, an influencer can be seen filming the yacht as it sinks.

“We respect the Coast Guard,” a man off-camera says.

The influencers set sail on a luxurious Lamborghini Tecnomar yacht — estimated to cost around $4 million — off Miami Beach on Saturday, according to a report by the New York Post.

Upon being rescued, the seemingly unbothered social media influencers were able to recover their possessions, which reportedly included a Macbook and a $350 bottle of Clase Azul Gold tequila.

The pricey tequila was rescued by 34-year-old former Miss America competitor Regan Hartley while someone could be heard shouting, “The baby is safe” in reference to the booze.

Instagram users took to the comment section of Martinez ‘s post to lambast the influencers for appearing unperturbed — and even a little excited — as the luxury yacht sank in the waters off Miami Beach.

“No fucks given,” one Instagram user commented, adding, “Everyone on the sinking yacht taking selfies.”

“Everyone laughing as a 4 mil dollar boat sinks,” another observed.

“Those girls look so dumb!” a third exclaimed.

“I know the owner is a little bit more than pissed right now,” another Instagram user surmised.

“I hope the owner of the boat sues them all,” another disclosed.

“It takes a lot of effort to sink a Tecnomar,” another suggested, adding, “Whoever was in charge should just leave the keys and go home. And stay there.”

Authorities have not yet identified the owner of the Tecnomar. It also remains unclear how the luxury yacht sank.

Notably, the Tecnomar is part of a limited-edition fleet designed by Italian car maker, Lamborghini.

Irish UFC star Conor McGregor also owns a Tecnomar yacht, which he purchased in 2021 for $3.5 million.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.