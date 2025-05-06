Encrypted Messaging App Used by White House Officials Suspends Service Following Reported Hack

TeleMessage, an encrypted messaging app used by top government officials, has temporarily suspended its service after a reported cyberattack, raising concerns about the security of sensitive communications.

CNBC reports that TeleMessage, an Israel-founded encrypted messaging app that acts as a modified version of Signal private messenger, has temporarily suspended its services following reports of a cyberattack. The app, which was recently seen being used by President Donald Trump’s former national security advisor, Michael Waltz, during a Cabinet meeting, has raised concerns about the security of sensitive government communications.

According to 404 Media, the hacker responsible for the breach has not obtained the messages of Waltz or the people he communicated with, which included Vice President JD Vance and others. However, the reported breach has called into question the security of the app, which is designed to allow clients to archive messages for compliance purposes.

Smarsh, the company that runs TeleMessage, confirmed the temporary suspension of services in a statement to CNBC. “TeleMessage is investigating a potential security incident,” a spokesperson said. “Upon detection, we acted quickly to contain it and engaged an external cybersecurity firm to support our investigation. Out of an abundance of caution, all TeleMessage services have been temporarily suspended. All other Smarsh products and services remain fully operational.”

The data stolen by the hacker reportedly includes the contents of messages sent using TeleMessage’s versions of Signal, WhatsApp, Telegram, and WeChat. This breach has raised alarms among security experts, who point out that modifying a secure messaging application’s core functionality, such as backing up messages, can compromise the security model and put sensitive information at risk.

The White House has not yet commented on the temporary suspension of TeleMessage services but has previously defended the use of Signal within the administration, stating that the app is approved for official use and comes pre-installed on government phones. However, President Trump had discouraged officials from using Signal following the “Signalgate” controversy.

The use of TeleMessage by top government officials has also raised questions about compliance with federal records-retention laws. While the app markets itself as a way for government agencies and businesses to adhere to these laws by making backup copies of chats, the reported breach suggests that this feature could potentially undermine Signal’s end-to-end encryption, which is designed to protect the privacy of messages.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.