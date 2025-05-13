‘Bullsh*t I Didn’t Authorize:’ Jamie Lee Curtis Appeals Directly to Zuckerberg to Remove Fake AI Ads from Instagram

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis took to Instagram to directly address Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, urging him to remove AI-generated commercials that featured her likeness without her consent or endorsement. The personal appeal was successful — ads the actress called, “totally AI fake commercial for some bullshit that I didn’t authorize, agree to or endorse,” were removed from Meta’s platforms.

Variety reports that in a recent Instagram post, actress Jamie Lee Curtis made a direct appeal to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, asking him to remove fake AI-generated ads that used her likeness without her authorization or approval. The ads in question used footage from an interview she gave to MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle about the devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area earlier this year.

Frustrated by the misuse of her image, Curtis tagged Zuckerberg in the post, writing, “Hi. We have never met. My name is Jamie Lee Curtis and I have gone through every proper channel to ask you and your team to take down this totally AI fake commercial for some bullshit that I didn’t authorize, agree to or endorse.” She emphasized the importance of her personal brand, which is built on telling the truth, saying it like it is, and having integrity. The unauthorized use of her image with fake words put in her mouth, she said, diminishes her opportunities to speak her truth.

Curtis, who has 6.1 million Instagram followers, accompanied her post with Aretha Franklin’s song “Integrity,” from the album Who’s Zoomin’ Who? She explained that she had deleted her Twitter account long ago, making Instagram the only way she could think of to reach Zuckerberg directly.

Shortly after Curtis posted her appeal, a Meta spokesperson confirmed that the ads in question violated the company’s policies and had been removed. Over the years, Curtis has appeared as a paid spokesperson for various brands, including Activia yogurt, L’eggs pantyhose, and Hertz. Her strong stance against the unauthorized use of her image highlights the growing concern among celebrities and public figures about the potential misuse of AI-generated content.

Curtis, 66, has had a prolific career in the entertainment industry, starring in films such as the Halloween horror franchise, True Lies, and Everything Everywhere All at Once, for which she won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar. She is set to co-star with Lindsay Lohan in Disney’s Freakier Friday, a sequel to their 2003 comedy, which is due to hit theaters this summer.

Breitbart News previously reported that Curtis quit X after Donald Trump’s election to a second term:

Curtis didn’t provide a reason for quitting X. Instead, in her Instagram post, the actress quoted from the Serenity poem. “God, grant me the serenity to accept things I cannot change. Courage to change things I can. And the wisdom to know the difference,” she wrote. The poem is a staple of Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. Jamie Lee Curtis has spoken frequently about her battles with addiction and her journey to sobriety, which she has called her greatest achievement. Jamie Lee Curtis, who is set to appear in Disney’s Freaky Friday sequel next year, used her social media accounts to promote Kamala Harris during the campaign. She was also one of many Hollywood celebrities to melt down following Trump’s victory last week.

