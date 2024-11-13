Jamie Lee Curtis, Who Endorsed Kamala Harris, Quits X Following Trump Victory

Hollywood star Jamie Lee Curtis, who endorsed Kamala Harris’ unsuccessful bid for the White House, is the latest left-wing elite to quit X/Twitter following President-elect Donald Trump’s resounding victory on election day.

Jamie Lee Curtis appears to have nuked her X account early Wednesday. The actress posted a screenshot of the deactivated account to her Instagram profile.

Curtis didn’t provide a reason for quitting X. Instead, in her Instagram post, the actress quoted from the Serenity poem. “God, grant me the serenity to accept things I cannot change. Courage to change things I can. And the wisdom to know the difference,” she wrote.

The poem is a staple of Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. Jamie Lee Curtis has spoken frequently about her battles with addiction and her journey to sobriety, which she has called her greatest achievement.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who is set to appear in Disney’s Freaky Friday sequel next year, used her social media accounts to promote Kamala Harris during the campaign. She was also one of many Hollywood celebrities to melt down following Trump’s victory last week.

The actress wrote that Trump’s victory signals the coming of tyranny, especially against women, gays, and transgenders.

Jamie Lee Curtis is the latest left-wing figure to quit X, which is owned by Elon Musk. The billionaire endorsed Trump and will co-lead the administration’s Department of Government Efficiency, which will seek to eliminate government waste.

Fellow Hollywood star Bette Midler quit the platform the day after election day, after she suggested to her followers to drink Drano should Trump win.

