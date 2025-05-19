‘Collecting Dust:’ Apple Vision Pro Buyers Consider Headset a Costly Boondoggle

A year after its launch, some early buyers of Apple’s $3,500 Vision Pro headset are voicing disappointment and disillusionment with their pricey purchases. According to many, the headsets are “collecting dust” instead of revolutionizing VR usage.

The Wall Street Journal reports that when Apple launched its highly anticipated Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in February 2024, it was met with great fanfare and excitement. The device, priced at a hefty $3,500, promised to revolutionize the way users interact with technology by providing an immersive experience that blends the real and digital worlds. However, a year later, many early adopters are expressing regret over their costly investment.

Several Vision Pro owners interviewed for this article shared similar stories of the device sitting unused due to a variety of issues. Dustin Fox, a 46-year-old realtor from Centreville, Virginia, says he has only used his headset about four times in the past year. “It’s just collecting dust. I think I’ve probably used it four times in the last year,” Fox explains. “It’s way too heavy. I can’t wear it for more than 20 or 30 minutes without it hurting my neck.”

Weight seems to be a common complaint among Vision Pro users. Tovia Goldstein, a 24-year-old from New York, also struggles with the device’s hefty weight. “After 60 minutes, you can’t, you just have to throw it down,” he says. Goldstein hasn’t touched his Vision Pro in about four months, citing not only the weight issue but also a lack of compelling apps as reasons for his disillusionment.

The lack of software is another recurring theme. Despite Apple’s efforts to attract developers, the Vision Pro’s app ecosystem remains limited compared to other established platforms. This lack of engaging content has left many users feeling like they overpaid for an undercooked product. Breitbart News previously reported that missing a “killer app” has been a problem for the Apple Vision Pro since the beginning.

Public perception has also been a challenge for Vision Pro wearers. Anshel Sag, a tech analyst from San Diego, used to take his headset on flights to watch movies but stopped due to the “dirty looks” he would get from other passengers. Anthony Racaniello, a 41-year-old from Philadelphia, tried wearing his Vision Pro at work but was met with laughter and requests to take it off from colleagues.

The cumbersome size of the Vision Pro’s carrying case, which is sold separately for $199, has been another pain point. Sag notes that the case takes up half the volume of his carry-on luggage, making it impractical for travel.

Despite the largely negative experiences shared in the article, a few satisfied Vision Pro owners did chime in. Jim Romenesko says he happily paid $3,500 for his headset on day one and still uses it several times a week. James Hillhouse also enjoys his Vision Pro, especially for watching immersive movies with his kids, but acknowledges the device’s weight is an issue that needs to be addressed.

As Apple remains tight-lipped about Vision Pro sales figures, it’s unclear how widespread the dissatisfaction is among the product’s user base. However, the fact that the company has reportedly struggled to attract developers and has yet to release a second-generation model suggests the Vision Pro’s future remains uncertain.

Read more at the Wall Street Journal here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.