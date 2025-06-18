Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Warns Employees that AI Will Reduce Company’s Workforce

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy stated in a memo to employees this week that the company expects AI to reduce its workforce in the coming years, affecting both white-collar and warehouse workers.

The Washington Post reports that Amazon, the second-largest private employer in the United States, is bracing for a significant shift in its workforce as AI technology advances. In a memo sent to employees on Tuesday, CEO Andy Jassy warned that the company expects AI to reduce its total corporate workforce in the next few years, as the technology brings efficiency gains across various departments.

Jassy’s memo, which was also made public, highlighted the potential impact of AI on both corporate workers, such as software developers, and employees in Amazon warehouses. He stated that AI would “improve inventory placement, demand forecasting, and the efficiency of our robots” in the company’s fulfillment centers.

The warning comes amidst growing excitement and concern about the potential of AI to disrupt the job market. Some industry leaders, such as Dario Amodei, CEO of AI company Anthropic, have predicted that unemployment could spike to 20 percent in the next few years due to the rapid development of AI technology.

As Breitbart News previously reported, Amodei has dire predictions about the future employment of office workers:

The Anthropic CEO said AI companies and the government need to stop “sugar-coating” what will happen next, which he warns could be a mass erasure of jobs in a variety of fields, and the axing of half of all entry-level white collar jobs, which Amodei says will lead to a 10-20 percent spike in unemployment in the next one to five years. “We, as the producers of this technology, have a duty and an obligation to be honest about what is coming,” Amodei said. “I don’t think this is on people’s radar.” “It’s a very strange set of dynamics, where we’re saying: ‘You should be worried about where the technology we’re building is going,’” the Anthropic CEO added, acknowledging that he is building the very technology he suspects will soon and swiftly transform society.

While economists have generally found that previous waves of AI and automation technology had little overall effect on employment, the latest advances in AI have prompted suggestions that this pattern may be changing. A recent drop in the number of computer programmers has fueled speculation that AI is already beginning to impact the job market.

Amazon, along with other large tech companies, made significant layoffs in 2023 after hiring sprees during the coronavirus pandemic. Since becoming CEO in 2021, Jassy has focused on doing more with less, creating a money-saving metric called “cost to serve” to drive down the company’s expenses in delivering goods and services to customers.

In his memo, Jassy encouraged employees to embrace AI and to educate themselves about the technology to remain competitive in the changing landscape. He wrote, “Those who embrace this change, become conversant in AI, help us build and improve our AI capabilities internally and deliver for customers, will be well-positioned to have high impact and help us reinvent the company.”

The memo also highlighted Amazon’s own AI products, including chatbots for shopping, tools for generative AI ads, and Alexa+, an AI-enhanced version of the company’s virtual assistant Alexa.

Read more at the Washington Post here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.