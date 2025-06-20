Elon Musk Goes Back to Smearing Trump Officials After Apologizing for Attacking the President

The feud between Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s inner circle continues to simmer, with the tech billionaire taking aim at a key White House adviser. Musk smeared top Trump official Sergio Gor less than two weeks after apologizing for betraying Trump in wild tirades against the President and his big beautiful bill.

Politico reports that in a late-night post on his social media platform X, Elon Musk lashed out at Sergio Gor, a top adviser to President Donald Trump, calling him a “snake.” The comment came in response to a New York Post article alleging that Gor, who serves as the director of the White House personnel office, has not submitted the necessary paperwork to obtain a permanent security clearance despite overseeing the screening process for thousands of White House staffers.

The White House, however, maintains that Gor holds an active security clearance and is fully compliant with all applicable requirements. “Mr. Gor is fully compliant with all applicable ethical and legal obligations. His security clearance is active, any insinuation he doesn’t maintain a clearance is false,” stated White House counsel David Warrington.

Vice President JD Vance also came to Gor’s defense, praising his efforts to ensure that committed, principled America First advocates staff the President’s government. “He’s done a great job, and will continue to do so,” Vance added.

The tension between Musk and Gor had been simmering for some time, with the billionaire refusing to work with Gor following a heated Cabinet meeting in March. During the meeting, Musk clashed with other Cabinet members over proposed cuts to their agencies, prompting President Trump to clarify that agency heads, not Musk’s DOGE, had authority over their respective departments.

The situation escalated when Gor facilitated the termination of Jared Isaacman’s nomination for NASA head, a pick that Musk had strongly advocated for. This decision appeared to be the tipping point for Musk, who subsequently embarked on a social media tirade attacking the president and the “Big Beautiful Bill” he was promoting.

At the time, Trump suggested that the decision to pull Isaacman’s nomination was a motivating factor behind Musk’s decision to publicly criticize the president. The public spat, which coincided with Musk’s planned departure from his government duties, effectively marked the end of the once-close relationship between the president and his former “first buddy.”

However, tensions seem to have eased somewhat between the two men following their massive online fallout. Trump has stated that he harbors “no hard feelings” towards his former ally, while Musk issued an apology on X, admitting that he “went too far” in his attacks on the president during their dispute.

Read more at Politico here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.