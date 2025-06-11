A contrite Elon Musk said he is sorry Wednesday for recent social media posts about President Donald Trump and expressed remorse for his actions.

The billionaire took to his social media site X to make his regrets clear:

As Breitbart News reported, the public fallout started when the SpaceX CEO pointed to Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill” and declared it a “pork-filled Congressional spending bill” and “a disgusting abomination.”

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore,” Musk wrote in a post on X. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.”

“Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong,” Musk added. “You know it.”

In a series of X posts, Musk criticized the president and even agreed he should be impeached.

Musk further took credit for Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election and suggested the Epstein files have not been fully released due to Trump’s personal involvement.

That allegation was later withdrawn.

All this came after Musk’s time as a Special Government Employee (GSE) came to an end.

Trump and Musk Publicly Duel as Their Differences Come to a Head

For his part Trump fired back, declaring his relationship with the billionaire donor was over.

He warned of “serious consequences” if Musk decided to fund Democratic candidates running against Republicans who support the legislation.

Now Musk appears to be looking to smooth the waters between the two.

Trump is yet to respond to Musk’s latest attempt at reconciliation.