‘Esthetic Nightmare:’ Elon Musk to Ban Hashtags from X Ads

Billionaire X owner Elon Musk has announced that hashtags will no longer be allowed in advertisements on his social media platform. Calling hashtags an “esthetic nightmare,” Musk has taken another step towards his peculiar vision of what a perfect social network should look like.

Elon Musk has made waves once again with his latest decision to ban hashtags from all advertisements on the platform, effective immediately. Calling hashtags an “esthetic nightmare,” Musk argued that they are not only visually unappealing but also obsolete due to advancements in AI.

Hashtags have been a staple of social media since their introduction on Twitter in 2007, serving as a way for users to search, group, and participate in trending conversations. They have played a significant role in shaping online discourse, from social movements to countless brand campaigns. However, Musk has consistently expressed his dislike for the ubiquitous symbol, even urging users to stop using hashtags entirely in 2024.

According to Musk, X’s AI-powered recommendation engine, Grok, is now sophisticated enough to cluster content without relying on hashtags. He believes that the visual clutter created by “#Everything” is unnecessary and undesirable, especially in ad content that aims for a premium look and feel.

While the announcement has left some users confused, it appears that the ban only applies to hashtags in advertisements and not to regular posts on the platform. The move has been welcomed by those who agree with Musk’s stance, calling hashtags visually unappealing and irrelevant to the algorithm.

However, not all users are on board with the change, with some calling for Musk to focus on fixing other issues instead of making “aesthetic” corrections. “It’s not a nightmare. They’re just fine. You’re overplaying it. Fix account-level shadow bans instead,” one user remarked.

Others pointed out the flood of porn on X posts and ads.

Breitbart News will continue to report on Elon Musk’s evolving vision for the X platform.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.