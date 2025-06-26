Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Notches Legal Win Against Authors in AI Copyright Case

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta has prevailed in a copyright infringement lawsuit brought by authors who claimed the company violated their rights by using millions of copyrighted books to train its AI language model, Llama. Although the decision is a win for Meta and other AI giants, the judge stated the decision was more about the plaintiffs’ poor case than about Meta’s approach to AI training.

Bloomberg Law reports that a San Francisco federal court has ruled in favor of Mark Zuckerberg’s in a lawsuit brought by a group of authors. The plaintiffs alleged that Meta had violated their copyrights by using millions of books to train its generative AI model, Llama, without obtaining permission.

Judge Vince Chhabria determined that Meta’s use of the copyrighted books for AI training falls under the fair use defense in copyright law. However, the judge cautioned that his opinion should not be interpreted as a blanket endorsement of Meta’s practices, stating that the ruling “does not stand for the proposition that Meta’s use of copyrighted materials to train its language models is lawful.”

The judge’s decision appears to hinge on the authors’ failure to effectively argue their case, rather than a definitive legal interpretation of the fair use doctrine in the context of AI training. This suggests that future cases involving similar issues may yield different outcomes, depending on the strength of the arguments presented.

The lawsuit, which was closely watched by the tech industry and legal experts, is believed to be the first of its kind to challenge the use of copyrighted material for training AI models. As generative AI technologies continue to advance and become more prevalent, the question of how copyright law applies to the use of protected works in AI training is likely to remain a contentious issue.

A Meta spokesperson told Breitbart News, “We appreciate today’s decision from the Court. Open-source AI models are powering transformative innovations, productivity and creativity for individuals and companies, and fair use of copyright material is a vital legal framework for building this transformative technology.”

Lawsuits related to AI training continue to spring up. Breitbart News reported earlier this month that Anthropic faces a lawsuit filed by Reddit claimed the AI startup has scraped user posts from Reddit to train its systems:

Reddit has taken legal action against Anthropic, a prominent AI startup, for what it claims to be a breach of contract and engaging in “unlawful and unfair business acts.” The lawsuit, filed in San Francisco, alleges that Anthropic has been using Reddit’s platform and data to train its AI models without proper authorization and in violation of Reddit’s user agreement. According to the complaint, Anthropic has been unlawfully leveraging the personal data of Reddit users to train its AI models without obtaining their consent. Reddit argues that this unauthorized commercial use of its content has caused harm to the company. The lawsuit aims to seek damages and compel Anthropic to abide by its contractual and legal obligations.

