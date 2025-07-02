Google Hit with $314 Million Judgment for Snooping on Android Users’ Cellular Data

A California jury has ordered Google to pay $314 million after a class action lawsuit claimed the internet giant used Android users’ cellular data to collect information without their knowledge or consent.

Bloomberg reports that in a major legal blow to tech giant Google, a state court jury in San Jose, California handed down a $314 million verdict against the company on Tuesday. The decision came following a trial over a class-action lawsuit that accused Google of misusing the cellular data of Android smartphone users.

According to the lawsuit, Google programmed Android phones to transfer data to its servers even when users were not connected to a WiFi network. This practice essentially stole the cellular data that customers were paying for without their knowledge or permission.

The plaintiffs in the case alleged that Google used this illicitly obtained data to further its own business interests. Specifically, they claim the information was used to build more targeted digital advertising and expand the company’s mapping capabilities.

A Google spokesperson, stated that the company strongly disagrees with the verdict and plans to appeal the decision. The spokesperson argued that the data transfers in question are necessary to maintain the performance and reliability of billions of Android devices worldwide. He also claimed the transfers use less cellular data than sending a single photo.

Furthermore, Google claims Android users consent to these data transfers through multiple terms of use agreements and device setting options. However, the jury ultimately rejected Google’s arguments.

Marc Wallenstein, an attorney representing the consumers, praised the jury’s decision. “We are incredibly grateful for the jury’s verdict, which forcefully vindicates the merits of this case and reflects the seriousness of Google’s misconduct,” he said.

This case, filed in 2019 in Santa Clara Superior Court, was brought on behalf of California residents who own Android devices. A separate but related federal case is currently pending, seeking damages for Android users nationwide. That case is slated to go to trial in early 2026.

The $314 million verdict is one of several recent legal challenges Google has faced over its data privacy practices. As concerns over Big Tech’s handling of user data continue to mount, this decision could set an important precedent for holding tech companies accountable for misusing personal information.

