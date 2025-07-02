Microsoft Announces Major Layoff Cutting 9,000 Jobs

Microsoft is implementing a second round of significant job cuts this year, impacting approximately 9,000 employees across various teams and regions.

Bloomberg reports that Microsoft has announced a new wave of layoffs affecting about 9,000 workers. This marks the second major round of job cuts for the tech giant this year, as it aims to control costs in a dynamic market environment. The company hopes to streamline processes and reduce management layers through the cuts.

According to a Microsoft spokesperson, the layoffs will impact less than four percent of the company’s total workforce and will be felt across different teams, geographies, and levels of tenure. The cuts are part of an effort to optimize the company’s organizational structure and position it for success in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

“We continue to implement organizational changes necessary to best position the company and teams for success in a dynamic marketplace,” the spokesperson stated.

This latest round of layoffs follows an earlier wave in May, which affected 6,000 employees, primarily in product and engineering roles. Bloomberg had previously reported that Microsoft was planning thousands of additional job cuts in July, targeting salespeople and divisions such as Xbox.

As of June 2024, Microsoft employed 228,000 workers, with 45,000 of them in sales and marketing positions. The company often undergoes restructuring and announces other changes near the end of its fiscal year, which concludes in June.

Coinciding with the layoffs, Microsoft’s top sales executive, Judson Althoff, is set to take a two-month sabbatical starting this month. The company has clarified that Althoff’s leave was previously planned and that he is expected to return in September.

Breitbart News previously reported that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella claims that up to 30 percent of the company’s code is now written by AI:

During a conversation at Meta’s LlamaCon AI developer event in Silicon Valley Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed that as much as 30 percent of the company’s code is now written by AI. This startling revelation highlights the rapid integration of AI in the software development process. Nadella emphasized that the percentage of AI-generated code within Microsoft’s repositories is steadily increasing. When asked about the extent of AI’s involvement in Meta’s code generation, CEO Mark Zuckerberg, while unable to provide an exact figure, shared that the company is developing an AI model capable of building future versions of their Llama family of AI models.

