Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Reveals 30% of Company’s Code Written by AI

In a discussion at Meta’s inaugural “LlamaCon” AI developer event, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shed light on the growing role of artificial intelligence in software development within their respective companies. Nadella claims that up to 30 percent of Microsoft’s code is now written by AI.

CNBC reports that during a conversation at Meta’s LlamaCon AI developer event in Silicon Valley Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed that as much as 30 percent of the company’s code is now written by AI. This startling revelation highlights the rapid integration of AI in the software development process.

Nadella emphasized that the percentage of AI-generated code within Microsoft’s repositories is steadily increasing. When asked about the extent of AI’s involvement in Meta’s code generation, CEO Mark Zuckerberg, while unable to provide an exact figure, shared that the company is developing an AI model capable of building future versions of their Llama family of AI models.

“Our bet is sort of that in the next year probably … maybe half the development is going to be done by AI, as opposed to people, and then that will just kind of increase from there,” Zuckerberg said.

The statements from Nadella and Zuckerberg underscore the significant shift occurring in the software development landscape. With Microsoft and Meta employing tens of thousands of software developers, the impact of AI on the industry is becoming increasingly apparent. The launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in late 2022 has accelerated the adoption of AI for various tasks, ranging from customer service to sales pitches and software development itself.

Microsoft and Meta are not alone in this trend. Google CEO Sundar Pichai previously stated that more than 25 percent of new code at Google was written by AI. Similarly, Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke recently instructed employees to prove that AI cannot perform a job before requesting additional headcount. Duolingo CEO Luis von Ahn also announced plans to gradually replace human contractors with AI.

Read more at CNBC here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.