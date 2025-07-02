Texas Family Sues Elon Musk’s Tesla After Loved One Dies in ‘Defectively Designed’ Cybertruck Crash

The family of a Texas man who tragically lost his life in a burning Tesla Cybertruck after a crash last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Elon Musk’s automaker, claiming the vehicle was defectively designed.

Chron reports that in a tragic incident that occurred on August 5, 2024, Michael Sheehan lost his life when the Tesla Cybertruck he was driving crashed in Baytown, Texas, and subsequently caught fire. Now, his family is seeking justice through a wrongful death lawsuit filed against Tesla in Harris County in June. The lawsuit alleges that Tesla was negligent in the design and manufacturing of the Cybertruck, leading to Sheehan’s untimely demise.

According to the lawsuit, the crash forces were survivable, but the Cybertruck’s defective design prevented Sheehan from escaping the burning vehicle. The suit claims that occupants are unable to open the Cybertruck’s doors once power is lost and that Tesla failed to provide adequate warnings or training for safe exit procedures in the event of a crash.

This lawsuit appears to be the first against Tesla involving the Cybertruck, which was launched in November 2023 to mixed reactions from the public. However, this is not the only incident where a Cybertruck has caught fire after a crash. In California, three college students tragically lost their lives in a similar incident, with only one survivor managing to escape with the help of a witness.

The cause of the Cybertruck fires in both cases remains unclear, but the California Highway Patrol is currently investigating the Piedmont incident. Meanwhile, the family of Krysta Tsukahara, one of the victims in the California crash, has also filed a lawsuit against the driver’s estate and the owner of the vehicle. Tsukahara’s family attorney, Roger Dreyer, stated that she was desperately trying to exit the vehicle but was unable to do so due to the malfunctioning door.

Since its release, the Cybertruck has faced scrutiny from safety experts due to its sharp, angular design. An analysis conducted earlier this year revealed that the rate of fire fatalities in the Cybertruck’s first year surpassed that of the infamous Ford Pinto during its nine-year production run. Additionally, the Cybertruck has been subject to several recalls to address issues such as faulty acceleration pedals and detachable exterior panels.

As the Sheehan family’s case progresses, they are seeking monetary damages exceeding $1 million. The trial date has not been set, but the lawsuit serves as a somber reminder of the potential dangers associated with new vehicle designs and the importance of prioritizing occupant safety.

