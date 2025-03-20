Elon Musk’s Tesla Recalls 46,000 Cybertrucks to Fix Exterior Trim that Falls Off While Driving

Tesla is recalling 46,096 Cybertruck vehicles — nearly all Cybertrucks made up to February 2025 — to address an exterior trim panel that can detach while driving, creating a serious road hazard.

Reuters reports that in a significant setback for Elon Musk’s Tesla, the electric vehicle manufacturer is recalling the vast majority of its Cybertruck pickups in the United States due to a potentially hazardous exterior trim issue. The recall, affecting more than 46,000 vehicles, aims to fix a stainless-steel exterior trim panel that can detach from the vehicle while in motion, posing a serious road hazard and increasing the risk of crashes.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) notice, Tesla’s service will replace the faulty assembly free of charge. The recall comes at a challenging time for the company, as it grapples with rising competition, an aging lineup, and backlash against CEO Elon Musk’s controversial role overseeing cuts to federal spending in the Trump White House.

Tesla, the established giant of the EV world, has faced several setbacks with its Cybertruck since its launch. The futuristic pickup truck has experienced multiple delays, and demand has shown signs of weakness towards the end of 2024.

The company’s stock has already lost about half its value this year, with shares initially boosted post-election due to Musk’s relationship with President Donald Trump.

Industry analysts have pointed to a change in sentiment toward the EV maker from existing customers and potential new buyers. Protests at Tesla stores across the U.S. and sales boycotts have emerged, indicating a growing backlash against the brand. The company now faces domestic terrorism attacks from crazed leftists including firebombings.

In 2024, Tesla topped the list for U.S. recalls, with its vehicles accounting for 5.1 million call-backs, according to recall management firm BizzyCar. However, most issues for Tesla’s cars are usually resolved with over-the-air software updates, minimizing the need for physical repairs. The Cybertruck recall is a rare instance where a physical fix is required, adding to the company’s challenges.

Read more at Reuters here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.