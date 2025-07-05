Hertz Uses AI-Powered Scanners to Spot Tiny Damage It Can Charge Customers For

Hertz customers are complaining they are being charged exorbitant fees for tiny scrapes and dents detected by the rental car company’s new AI scanners. One man claims he was billed $440 for a one-inch scuff one on a wheel that he didn’t even notice.

The New York Post reports that Hertz, one of the world’s largest rental car companies, has recently implemented AI-powered scanners at its locations to detect damage on returned vehicles. While the technology, developed by Israel-based firm UVeye, aims to bring greater transparency and efficiency to the car inspection process, many customers are expressing frustration over the hundreds of dollars in charges they are receiving for minor scrapes and dents.

The UVeye scanners, which Hertz plans to roll out at over 100 U.S. airport locations by the end of the year, perform full-body vehicle scans in just seconds. The AI technology can detect damage such as dents, scrapes, and cracked glass both before and after a rental. Minutes after returning their vehicles, customers are informed of any damage detected and the associated fees.

One customer says he rented a Volkswagen from Hertz-owned Thrifty at the company’s Atlanta airport location, which was the first U.S. store to implement the UVeye technology. Shortly after returning the car, he received a bill for $440, which included $250 for repairs, $125 for “processing,” and $65 for “administration” — all for a one-inch scuff on one of the car’s wheels. Despite being offered a small discount for prompt payment, Patrick refused to accept responsibility for the charge.

Another customer shared a similar experience on Reddit after returning a car to Hertz’s Atlanta location. They were automatically billed $195 for a minor “ding” detected by the AI scanner. The customer reached out to Hertz’s customer service but was told that the company stands by the AI’s assessment.

Many customers are expressing concerns over the lack of transparency in how these fees are calculated and the limited options for disputing the charges. While Hertz provides explanations for the processing and administrative fees, customers find them vague and are frustrated by the absence of live agents to discuss their concerns. The chatbot can flag issues for review, but email responses can take up to 10 days, well after the early-payment discount expires.

In response to the complaints, Hertz defended the system, stating that their goal is to enhance the rental experience by bringing greater transparency, precision, and speed to the process. However, some customers perceive the AI system as a means to maximize revenue rather than ensure fairness. The technology’s ability to instantly generate fees, coupled with the short window for discounts and lack of human interaction, has left many feeling pressured and dissatisfied with the service.

UVeye’s technology is already well-established in other automotive sectors, with clients like General Motors, Hyundai, Amazon, and CarMax using their inspection systems at dealerships, fleet locations, and vehicle auctions worldwide. As the company is reportedly in talks with additional rental agencies, the adoption of AI-powered scanners in the rental car industry may become more widespread.

Hertz may be embracing the opportunity to punish customers with fees for minor damage due to the fallout from its massive EV blunder. The rental giant invested heavily in Tesla EVs, only to find customers didn’t want to rent them, their resale value is dismal, and repairs cost a fortune.

Read more at the New York Post here.

