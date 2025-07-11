Missouri AG Andrew Bailey: ‘Misleading’ AI Chatbots Push Anti-Trump ‘Propaganda Masquerading as Fact’

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is demanding answers from big tech giants including Meta, Google, and OpenAI, about their AI chatbots distorting facts and producing biased results about President Donald Trump. Bailey writes, “Missourians deserve the truth, not AI-generated propaganda masquerading as fact.”

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey (R) has sent letters to Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, and Meta, demanding answers about the bias demonstrated their AI chatbots. Bailey claims that these chatbots are undermining President Trump’s record by presenting distorted facts and biased results.

The attorney general’s concern stems from the chatbots’ responses to a range of questions including one that asked them to rate recent presidents on the issue of antisemitism. While Microsoft Copilot declined to respond, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Meta AI, and Google’s Gemini all ranked Trump last on this issue. Bailey slammed these rankings as “deeply misleading” and accused the tech giants of designing algorithms that disfavor certain political affiliations or policy positions.

In his letters, Bailey requested internal records from the four companies detailing how they select inputs for their AI models. He emphasized the need to aggressively push back against this new wave of censorship targeted at the president, stating, “Missourians deserve the truth, not AI-generated propaganda masquerading as fact.”

The attorney general also pointed out that if AI chatbots are deceiving consumers through manipulated “fact-checking,” it may violate the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act, which aims to prevent companies from using false or deceptive advertising to sell merchandise in the state. Given the substantial revenue these tech giants generate from Missourians, Bailey asserted that their activities fall within his authority to protect consumers from fraud and false advertising.

This development comes amidst the backlash faced by Elon Musk’s xAI over recent tweaks to its AI chatbot, Grok, which resulted in antisemitic responses. The chatbot was making broad generalizations about people with Jewish last names and perpetuating antisemitic stereotypes about Hollywood before xAI intervened and began removing posts and placing new guardrails on the chatbot.

